iPadOS 26 is finally here to make your iPad more like "a computer". Here’s what’s new.

Under-the-Hood Stuff

Some older iPads are left behind : To run all this, iPadOS 26 requires an Apple Neural Engine. This means if you're on an older iPad, you're out of luck for this update. Here are the supported models:

: To run all this, iPadOS 26 requires an Apple Neural Engine. This means if you're on an older iPad, you're out of luck for this update. Here are the supported models: iPad Pro (M4)



iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd generation and later)



iPad Pro 11‑inch (1st generation and later)



iPad Air (M3)



iPad Air (M2)



iPad Air (3rd generation and later)



iPad (A16)



iPad (8th generation and later)



iPad mini (A17 Pro)



iPad mini (5th generation and later)

A better cursor : The on-screen cursor now acts more like it does on a Mac. Plus, you can shake your mouse to make it bigger, which is surprisingly helpful when you lose track of it.

Why this is Apple's biggest shot at other productivity-centric tablets





It's finally time to get excited about the iPad





For years, Apple has been telling us the iPad can be our next computer, while other devices, like Microsoft’s Surface Pro has been quietly being a computer in a tablet's body. The biggest thing holding the iPad back has always, always been the software. The hardware has been ridiculously powerful for ages, but the OS felt like it was for a big phone.iPadOS 26 feels like Apple is finally putting its software where its mouth is. By adding a flexible, familiar windowing system, they're directly addressing the biggest complaint from anyone who has tried to do serious work on an iPad. This update makes the "Pro" in iPad Pro feel earned. It's a clear signal that Apple is serious about letting the iPad compete with laptops on productivity, not just on portability.I've tried to switch to an iPad-only workflow more times than I can count, and I always hit the same wall: multitasking was a chore. Trying to juggle multiple apps felt like working with one hand tied behind my back. This update, especially the new windowing system, feels like it finally unties that hand.It’s not just one big feature, either. It’s the combination of real windows, a Files app that I won't dread using, and a proper Preview app that makes me genuinely excited. These are the kinds of foundational, quality-of-life improvements that remove the daily friction of trying to get real work done. While the new design is slick, it's the productivity upgrades that make me think this could be the update that finally lets me leave my laptop behind for good — or at least when I travel.