iPadOS 26 is ditching two classic features – but you probably won't miss them

Basically, with iPadOS 26, you can have multiple app windows, each resizable freely on your display. This useful feature will work on all iPad models that support the new OS update; however, there are still some limitations on how many apps you can open at once.

These app windows can be resized and even moved on top of each other. You can also rearrange them as you'd like, just like you can do on a Mac. On top of all that, there are tiling options so you can see two to four apps side-by-side, and this feature is reminiscent of Split View.

Recommended Stories

iPad Pro (M4)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st gen and later)

iPad Air (M2 and later)

iPad Air (3rd gen and later)

iPad (A16)

iPad (8th gen and later)

iPad mini (A17 Pro)

iPad mini (5th gen and later)