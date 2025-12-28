Samsung's next Pro earbuds getting closer to launch after clearing a major hurdle

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro . | Image credit — PhoneArena









The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are imminent



It looks like the wait for Samsung's next flagship audio gear is nearly over. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro have officially passed through the FCC in the United States. For those who do not follow these things closely, a product hitting this specific database usually means the development is finished, and the retail launch is right around the corner.



Recommended For You If you have been waiting for news, It looks like the wait for Samsung's next flagship audio gear is nearly over. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro have officially passed through the FCC in the United States. For those who do not follow these things closely, a product hitting this specific database usually means the development is finished, and the retail launch is right around the corner.If you have been waiting for news, a fresh report suggests we can expect the Galaxy Buds 4 series to debut early next year. This timing lines up perfectly with the expected launch of the Galaxy S26 series, which would make for a nice ecosystem release. While we still have to wait for the official event to see them, the certification and recent leaks have painted a pretty clear picture of what is coming.





Rumored specs and features

57mAh battery capacity (per earbud)

Thinner, flatter stem design

Horizontal charging case layout





Why this battery boost matters

Rumored new design for the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro as found in the One UI 8.5 code. | Images credit Android Authority



It's no secret that battery life is still the biggest pain point for most wireless earbud users. That is why the rumor about a 57mAh battery in the Buds 4 Pro is such a big deal. When you compare it to the 48mAh unit found in the previous



Recommended For You Competitors have really been pushing the envelope on longevity lately, and it seems Samsung is keen to catch up or even exceed them here. The design shift is also worth noting. Moving the charging case internal layout from vertical to horizontal indicates a rethink of the user experience. Hopefully, this means a case that is easier to grab your buds from and sits slimmer in your pocket. It's no secret that battery life is still the biggest pain point for most wireless earbud users. That is why the rumor about a 57mAh battery in the Buds 4 Pro is such a big deal. When you compare it to the 48mAh unit found in the previous Galaxy Buds 3 Pro , that is roughly an 18% increase in raw capacity. If Samsung pairs this bigger battery with a more efficient processor, we could see a serious jump in playback time, especially when using active noise cancellation.Competitors have really been pushing the envelope on longevity lately, and it seems Samsung is keen to catch up or even exceed them here. The design shift is also worth noting. Moving the charging case internal layout from vertical to horizontal indicates a rethink of the user experience. Hopefully, this means a case that is easier to grab your buds from and sits slimmer in your pocket.



Samsung is reportedly switching back to a horizontal case design for the Buds 4 Pro. Which style do you prefer? Horizontal: I prefer the classic "jewelry box" opening. 45% Vertical: I liked the modern style of the Buds 3 Pro better. 12.5% Neutral: I’m good as long as it fits in my jeans pocket. 42.5% Vote 40 Votes





A promising shift in focus



Personally, I feel that should these rumored specs hold true, it would indicate that Samsung is prioritizing function over flash this year. While the refined, flatter stems will likely look sleeker, the battery increase is what will actually impact your daily use. I have always felt that pro-tier earbuds need to be able to last through a trans-Atlantic flight on a single charge, and this hardware upgrade might finally get us there.



I am also curious to see if the horizontal case design improves the day-to-day feel of the device. The vertical slots on previous models were fine, but a horizontal lay-flat design often feels more premium and secure when you are opening it on the go. If you are planning to upgrade your phone to the Galaxy S26 next year, these sound like they will be the default audio pairing to get.

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Samsung is inching closer to releasing its next set of premium earbuds, and we just got a major hint that they are ready for prime time. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro have popped up in a key regulatory database, confirming some exciting design tweaks and a very welcome battery upgrade.