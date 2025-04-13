Report claims the next iPad update might be the closest we’ll ever get to a touchscreen MacBook
Apple is gearing up for a major iPadOS 19 overhaul, and this year’s update could finally address the long-standing disconnect between the iPad’s powerful hardware and its often underwhelming software experience. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new version of iPadOS will bring improvements focused squarely on productivity, multitasking, and app window management. These all features aimed at making the iPad feel more like a Mac.
Gurman reports that Apple isn’t merging iPadOS with macOS, but it’s clear the two platforms are moving closer together in terms of how they handle multitasking. Expect refinements to Stage Manager and how apps can be arranged and resized, potentially unlocking more flexible workflows — especially for those who use iPads with a keyboard and trackpad.
While many were hoping Apple would go all-in and bring macOS to the iPad, this year’s update may be the next best thing — especially for users who have been waiting for a productivity-first tablet experience that doesn’t come with compromises.
With WWDC just around the corner, all eyes will be on how far Apple is willing to push iPadOS toward the future — and whether it’s finally ready to bridge the gap between tablet and laptop once and for all.
It’s a move that many iPad power users have been asking for since Apple first introduced its custom silicon chips. In fact, making the iPad a laptop replacement has been an experiment that many iPad enthusiasts have tried to take on, only to run into every possible reason why it just cannot work.
While iPads running M-series processors like the M4 (and soon, the rumored M5) have plenty of horsepower under the hood, the software hasn’t kept pace. However, iPadOS 19 might be the first time users get a real sense that the tablet can operate like a true laptop replacement — not just in theory, but in practice.
The iPad Pro M4 (2024) is considered powerful enough to take on most daily production tasks. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The update also comes at a strategically interesting time. Apple is expected to launch new iPad Pro models powered by the M5 chip this year. If the company can pair those with a software experience that better reflects the power of the hardware, it may finally silence critics who’ve argued that the iPad’s potential has always been capped by its operating system.
