Report claims the next iPad update might be the closest we’ll ever get to a touchscreen MacBook

While iPads running M-series processors like the M4 (and soon, the rumored M5) have plenty of horsepower under the hood, the software hasn’t kept pace. However, iPadOS 19 might be the first time users get a real sense that the tablet can operate like a true laptop replacement — not just in theory, but in practice.

Gurman reports that Apple isn’t merging iPadOS with macOS, but it’s clear the two platforms are moving closer together in terms of how they handle multitasking. Expect refinements to Stage Manager and how apps can be arranged and resized, potentially unlocking more flexible workflows — especially for those who use iPads with a keyboard and trackpad.The update also comes at a strategically interesting time. Apple is expected to launch new iPad Pro models powered by the M5 chip this year. If the company can pair those with a software experience that better reflects the power of the hardware, it may finally silence critics who’ve argued that the iPad’s potential has always been capped by its operating system.While many were hoping Apple would go all-in and bring macOS to the iPad, this year’s update may be the next best thing — especially for users who have been waiting for a productivity-first tablet experience that doesn’t come with compromises.With WWDC just around the corner, all eyes will be on how far Apple is willing to push iPadOS toward the future — and whether it’s finally ready to bridge the gap between tablet and laptop once and for all.