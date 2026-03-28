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The larger iPad Pro M4 is a dream come true for Apple fans right now

With discounts reaching up to $281, the iPad Pro M4 is a solid pick right now.

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iPad Pro M4 being held by a person on a table.
Act fast if you want to save on this powerful iPad Pro! | Image by PhoneArena

If you're looking for a truly premium iPad experience, the iPad Pro M4 is the one I'd recommend right now. I know this isn't the latest Apple tablet, but it's now available at surprisingly good discounts. 

For context, the 13-inch variant with Wi-Fi connectivity is now going for $199 off its original price, while the option with cellular capabilities is now down by $281. Both bargains are now available at Amazon, but I wouldn't say they'll last way too long, so you might want to act fast.

iPad Pro M4, 13-inch, Wi-Fi: now $199 off

$199 off (15%)
The iPad Pro M4 with a 13-inch screen and Wi-Fi connectivity can now be yours for $199 off its original price. With its epic performance and a high-end screen, it's a solid bargain for many right now.
Buy at Amazon

iPad Pro M4, 13-inch, Wi-Fi + cellular: save $281 now

$281 off (19%)
Prefer an option with cellular capabilities? The iPad Pro M4 with cellular capabilities is also on sale right now. With its 13-inch OLED screen and a fantastic performance across the board, it's an excellent choice for many.
Buy at Amazon

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With its Tandem OLED screen, which features dual-layered OLED panels, this beast delivers absolutely incredible visuals. It stands out with an excellent color calibration and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, giving you the crème de la crème of Apple's display technology. 

Let's not forget that with the M4 chip inside, you're getting mind-blowing performance. Whether you're a creative, a hardcore gamer, or you're just looking for the best iPad experience, this bad boy won't let you down. 

And even though it doesn't pack a plethora of AI features like Android rivals, you still have some useful ones. For instance, with AI-summarized notifications and AI-assisted writing and drawing (when you use the Apple Pencil), you can streamline your notifications and get your handwriting straightened up automatically. 

Battery life isn't half bad, either. You can get up to 11 hours on a single charge while browsing or nearly nine hours with nonstop video streaming. Put simply, the iPad Pro M4 is the complete package for just about any iPadOS fan.

At the end of the day, the M5-powered iPad Pro is undeniably more capable. But considering the current discounts on the iPad Pro M4, I think it's a total no-brainer. Don't miss your chance to save as much as $281 at Amazon's ongoing sale.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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