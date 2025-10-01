Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)

Both iPads deliver incredible performance and are a top choice for shoppers who want a reliable tablet for work and a device for entertainment. Don't miss out!

The iPad 10th Gen may be a real treat at Walmart right now, but there’s only one iPad that Apple fans looking for the best experience possible are eyeing — the M4-powered iPad Pro.

Okay, since it’s available with an 11-inch display and a 13-inch one, there are technically two iPads that are a must-have for users in the Apple ecosystem who need a new workhorse slate that can also double as an entertainment device during the off days.

iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4) 256GB in Silver: Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

$100 off (10%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on the Wi-Fi version of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4) with 256GB of storage space. This drops the tablet below $900, making it a solid pick for shoppers who want a reliable and powerful device with a gorgeous display. Save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon

iPad Pro 13-Inch (M4) 256GB in Black: Save $100!

$100 off (8%)
In case you want an insanely powerful iPad with a large display, the 13-inch version of the iPad Pro (M4) is also selling for $100 off on Amazon. The deal applies to the WI-Fi-only model with 256GB of storage in Space Black. Save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Regardless of whether you’re looking at the more compact 11-inch iPad Pro (M4) or its bigger brother, you’ll be pleased to know that you can save $100 on either one on Amazon.

The e-commerce giant is offering a $100 discount on the 256GB Wi-Fi–only models of these devices, allowing you to score the smaller one for just under $900 or the bigger one for just shy of $1,200. We don’t know how long these offers will last, so we encourage you to act fast.

Sure, neither of the two options falls in the budget-friendly category, but it’s also worth pointing out that these are currently the best iPads money can buy and definitely among the top tablets on the market.

The M4 chip inside is the same silicon found in the latest Macs and MacBooks, making it an absolute powerhouse. This makes the iPad Pro the perfect pick if you need a performance-oriented tablet for work. Of course, this much firepower also provides headroom for years, allowing you to enjoy your purchase for quite some time before even thinking about replacing it.

An exclusive feature only available on Pro models is the stunning Ultra Retina Tandem OLED screen. So, when opting for one of the tablets in this deal post, you’ll also enjoy a mesmerising viewing experience, perfect for binge-watching hit Apple TV+ series like Foundation and Severance.

Overall, neither of the iPad Pro models with the M4 chip is affordable. But with their incredible performance and gorgeous displays, each is a solid long-term investment, perfect for people who need a reliable tablet for work as well as for shoppers who tend to use their devices for years without upgrading. Therefore, don’t hesitate—save with this deal while you can!

