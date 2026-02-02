Nothing Headphone (a) price, color options reportedly leaked

Nothing Headphone (1) for illustrative purposes. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Nothing teases new products for 2026, with a new set of headphones in the works. Video – Nothing

Carl Pei











Pink

Yellow

White

Black

Price and launch expectations

Is the Nothing Headphone (a) worth getting excited about? Absolutely not, I'd never buy plastic headphones. I'm interested, especially if the Headphone (a) costs $159. I'm not a budget headphones fan, but I'll check these. Vote

Beyond the new color options, Dealabs also reveals possible prices and release dates for the upcoming over-ear headphones. The Headphone (a) could be priced at 159 euros in Europe (possibly $159).



Recommended For You



According to this tip, the Headphone (a) might arrive in early March, probably on March 12, 2026. The leak claims pre-orders could start earlier than that, possibly on March 5, 2026.



Is this real?

While this information sounds legitimate at first glance — especially considering that Carl Pei himself confirmed Nothing is “doubling down” on headphone efforts in 2026 — I wouldn't exactly say this leak is 100% credible.



For starters, the source isn't a renowned leaker with a stellar track record. Another thing is, public certification filings are still lacking. I tried to uncover details in usual databases like SGS and BIS; the Nothing Headphone (a) name is nowhere to be found.



Nevertheless, the Nothing Headphone (1) received a very high score of 8.0 in our Beyond the new color options, Dealabs also reveals possible prices and release dates for the upcoming over-ear headphones. The Headphone (a) could be priced at 159 euros in Europe (possibly $159).If true, that means the upcoming headphones will cost over $100 less than the Nothing Headphone (1). That suggests the Headphone (a) might not be a rebranded headset after all — why would a rebrand be that much more affordable?According to this tip, the Headphone (a) might arrive in early March, probably on March 12, 2026. The leak claims pre-orders could start earlier than that, possibly on March 5, 2026.While this information sounds legitimate at first glance — especially considering thathimself confirmed Nothing is “doubling down” on headphone efforts in 2026 — I wouldn't exactly say this leak is 100% credible.For starters, the source isn't a renowned leaker with a stellar track record. Another thing is, public certification filings are still lacking. I tried to uncover details in usual databases like SGS and BIS; the Nothing Headphone (a) name is nowhere to be found.Nevertheless, the Nothing Headphone (1) received a very high score of 8.0 in our review , so I'm personally excited about the upcoming budget alternative. Dealabs report confirms the color options. So, the Nothing Headphone (a) might come in these four color variants: