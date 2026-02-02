Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Nothing Headphone (a) price, color options reportedly leaked

A March release for these over-ear headphones has also surfaced.

Nothing
Nothing Headphone (1) on a wooden table.
Nothing Headphone (1) for illustrative purposes. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Did you like the Nothing Headphone (1) design but not the price? If so, you'll probably be lucky to find out the upcoming over-ear headphones might be much more affordable. 

Nothing “doubles down” on budget products


Not long ago, Carl Pei, Nothing CEO, confirmed there'll be no new flagship in 2026. The company is focusing on budget products instead, with the upcoming Nothing Phone (4a) reportedly receiving major upgrades

Video Thumbnail
Nothing teases new products for 2026, with a new set of headphones in the works. Video – Nothing

After a successful Nothing Headphone (1) launch, Carl Pei also confirmed a new set of over-ear headphones are in the works, too. Dubbed Nothing Headphone (a), these cans were initially thought to be a “rebranded” (1) model with a plastic design and new color options (via Telegram).


A Dealabs report confirms the color options. So, the Nothing Headphone (a) might come in these four color variants: 
  • Pink
  • Yellow
  • White
  • Black

Price and launch expectations


Is the Nothing Headphone (a) worth getting excited about?

Beyond the new color options, Dealabs also reveals possible prices and release dates for the upcoming over-ear headphones. The Headphone (a) could be priced at 159 euros in Europe (possibly $159). 

If true, that means the upcoming headphones will cost over $100 less than the Nothing Headphone (1). That suggests the Headphone (a) might not be a rebranded headset after all — why would a rebrand be that much more affordable? 

According to this tip, the Headphone (a) might arrive in early March, probably on March 12, 2026. The leak claims pre-orders could start earlier than that, possibly on March 5, 2026. 

Is this real? 


While this information sounds legitimate at first glance — especially considering that Carl Pei himself confirmed Nothing is “doubling down” on headphone efforts in 2026 — I wouldn't exactly say this leak is 100% credible.

For starters, the source isn't a renowned leaker with a stellar track record. Another thing is, public certification filings are still lacking. I tried to uncover details in usual databases like SGS and BIS; the Nothing Headphone (a) name is nowhere to be found.

Nevertheless, the Nothing Headphone (1) received a very high score of 8.0 in our review, so I'm personally excited about the upcoming budget alternative.

