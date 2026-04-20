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The iPad Air M3 is the all-rounder you need, especially at that price

How often can you save $200 on one of the best iPads?

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Two hands holding the iPad Air M3 in landscape mode.
This one delivers great value, especially right now. | Image by PhoneArena

Remember that awesome $400 discount on the M2-powered iPad Air? Well, if M2 prowess just doesn't cut it for you, I've got a great new alternative. 

Believe it or not, Amazon has just launched a fantastic discount on the 11-inch iPad Air with an M3 chip. At $200 off, the 256GB variant becomes way too tempting to miss out on. 

iPad Air M3, 11-inch: save $200

$200 off (24%)
The iPad Air M3 is a fantastic bargain right now, offered with a $200 discount at Amazon. The device packs an 11-inch screen and supports cellular connectivity, making it an all-rounder for many. Grab yours and save while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon
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And sure, it doesn't pack 1TB of storage, but you're looking at cellular capabilities and a more compact screen. Plus, compared to the newer variant with an M4 chip, which isn't on sale right now, this bad boy packs excellent value. 

While I find the iPad Pro lineup great for professionals, the Air series is perfect for the average fan. It delivers enough potential for daily tasks, long-hour gaming, and even some light work-related apps, without the extra high price tag. 

If you want to find out just how powerful the M3 chip is, be sure to check out the iPad Air M3 review. But what more does it bring to the table? An excellent screen.

This model features an 11-inch LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Even though LCD has become a bit outdated in 2026, the truth is Apple is still doing it right. With beautiful colors and a reasonably sharp resolution, this slate delivers a solid viewing experience. 

Battery life isn't half bad either. We've measured over nine hours of use with nonstop browsing or nearly seven hours with continuous video streaming. On the downside, charging takes a painfully long time — getting it to 100% takes over two hours. 

Bottom line: the iPad Air M3 is the perfect all-rounder for Apple fans who want to complete their ecosystem. It might not be the latest of the lineup, but at $200 off, it's pretty hard to beat. Act fast and save while this promo lasts.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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