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A $400 discount just turned this iPad Air into a must-buy

This powerful 11-inch iPad Air just got a huge price cut at Amazon.

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iPad Air M2 with a 13-inch display with a Sonic the Hedgehog game logo on the screen.
Discounts like these are super-rare, by the way. | Image by PhoneArena

Be honest: would you rather pay top dollar for the latest iPad Air or opt for a slightly older one at a killer discount? If you're thinking the latter, I've got the perfect promo for you.

Unbelievably, the iPad Air M2 is now down to about $900 at Amazon. I'm talking about the 1TB model with a compact 11-inch screen here. And I know that it's not the most contemporary option; Apple has released the M3 and, recently, the M4-powered Air variants. 

But here's the thing: none of those are $400 off right now, making this promo impossible to ignore if you're looking for a solid bargain. And let's face it, apart from the better chips and other relatively incremental changes, the M3 and M4-powered iPad Air aren't all that different from this bad boy. 

iPad Air M2, 11-inch: save $400 at Amazon

$400 off (31%)
The iPad Air M2 with an 11-inch screen and a massive 1TB of storage is now down under $900. That's right! Amazon's latest promo makes the M2-powered iPad cheaper than it's been in months, saving you a massive $400. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon
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While the M2 is getting a bit old in 2026, it's still an unmistakably powerful processor that can handle almost all of your needs. You can expect plenty of potential for gaming, streaming, and casual use. 

The iPad features an ultra-premium build and a Liquid Retina screen with a sharp resolution, offering beautiful colors. That said, the refresh rate caps at 60Hz, so if you're used to devices with a higher refresh rate, the difference will be noticeable. 

Want to know more about this device before making the final decision? Check out our full review of the iPad Air M2, where we focus on performance, battery life, and more.

But if you're ready to grab this powerful iPad at $400 off, Amazon has you covered. At the end of the day, it's not every day that you can buy a premium tablet with 1TB of storage at such big discounts, especially when it's Apple. I don't know just how long this promo will last, though, so you might want to act quickly.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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