Galaxy S26 series can redefine how you use your phone — and Mint Mobile makes it more accessible
T-Mobile's Mint Mobile has a great offer to bring you closer to the Galaxy S26.
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Pick Mint Mobile's reliable service, and you can unlock big discounts. | Image by Mint Mobile
The Galaxy S26 lineup may have taken a bit longer to arrive, but it was worth it for many. From the groundbreaking Privacy Display feature on the Galaxy S26 Ultra to the agentic on-device AI experience provided by all models, the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra are easily some of Samsung's best flagship series.
AI-driven productivity
It's no secret that Samsung has invested heavily in perfecting its S26 AI smarts — and it shows. Some Galaxy AI features that debut with the series, such as Screenshot Analyzer, aim to take the hassle off user hands, while others keep creativity going strong at all times.
But let's move beyond AI. The Galaxy S26 models are actually quite powerful. All three options are powered by the extreme Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, delivering blazing-fast performance with daily and demanding AI tasks.
The lineup also comes in three distinct sizes. Users prioritizing compactness can choose the Galaxy S26. It has a 6.4-inch OLED display, making it the most compact of the three. The Galaxy S26+ features a 6.7-inch screen, just like its predecessor.
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The Galaxy S26 Ultra is the mightiest of the entire lineup. With its 6.9-inch OLED panel and hardware-level Privacy Screen feature, it's a true gamechanger for Samsung phone fans.
While all three models are, for the most part, worthy upgrades over their predecessors, they also come at a higher asking price. Fortunately, with T-Mobile's MVNO Mint Mobile, you don't have to pay full price.
Why Mint Mobile
This guide shows how easy it is to switch to Mint Mobile. | Video by Mint Mobile
For a limited time, Mint Mobile offers a huge $400 discount on all three Galaxy S26 devices. But this isn't all — users who trade in an eligible device can unlock an extra $200+ discount.
Best of all, Mint Mobile has also discounted its 12-month unlimited data plan. It's currently down by 50%, so a full year of unlimited data on the T-Mobile network will set you back just $180.
With typical download speeds of 79-357 Mbps, unlimited text and talk, as well as free calling to Mexico, Canada, and the UK, Mint's 12-month unlimited plan covers all the basics.
Is Mint Mobile right for you?
For users who have already tried T-Mobile's network but need a more affordable monthly data plan, Mint's current unlimited plan won't sound half bad.
However, it doesn't quite give you the same advantages as signing up with T-Mobile. The Uncarrier gives you special discounts, freebies, and more with its T-Mobile Tuesdays and some other perks.
Bottom line: if you need a simple, no-frills service (that's also affordable!), Mint Mobile could be perfect. For those who prioritize perks, signing up with the Uncarrier could be a better alternative. At least, that's how I see it.
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