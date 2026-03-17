Galaxy S26 series can redefine how you use your phone — and Mint Mobile makes it more accessible

Galaxy S26

S26

S26 Ultra

$400 off the Galaxy S26 Ultra $900 $1300 $400 off (31%) The Galaxy S26 Ultra is now available with a $400 discount at Mint Mobile. Users who provide an eligible trade-in can receive an extra discount of over $200. The 12-month unlimited plan by Mint is also discounted and now costs just $180 for a year. Buy at Mint Mobile Save $400 on the S26+ at Mint $700 $1100 $400 off (36%) For users seeking the Plus model, Mint Mobile is also giving you $400 off the S26+. The promotion won't last too long, so you might want to act fast. The 12-month unlimited plan by Mint is also on sale right now. Buy at Mint Mobile Galaxy S26: now $400 cheaper $500 $900 $400 off (44%) The "vanilla" Galaxy S26 brings forward a slew of AI features to enhance your experience. Right now, you can get the device with a hefty $400 price cut. You also save 50% on the 12-month unlimited data plan, and trade-ins unlock an extra $200+ discount. Buy at Mint Mobile

Is Mint Mobile right for you?

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

With typical download speeds of 79-357 Mbps, unlimited text and talk, as well as free calling to Mexico, Canada, and the UK, Mint's 12-month unlimited plan covers all the basics.For users who have already tried's network but need a more affordable monthly data plan, Mint's current unlimited plan won't sound half bad.However, it doesn't quite give you the same advantages as signing up with. The Uncarrier gives you special discounts, freebies, and more with itsTuesdays and some other perks.Bottom line: if you need a simple, no-frills service (that's also affordable!), Mint Mobile could be perfect. For those who prioritize perks, signing up with the Uncarrier could be a better alternative. At least, that's how I see it.