Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Galaxy S26 series can redefine how you use your phone — and Mint Mobile makes it more accessible

T-Mobile's Mint Mobile has a great offer to bring you closer to the Galaxy S26.

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Pick Mint Mobile's reliable service, and you can unlock big discounts. | Image by Mint Mobile

The Galaxy S26 lineup may have taken a bit longer to arrive, but it was worth it for many. From the groundbreaking Privacy Display feature on the Galaxy S26 Ultra to the agentic on-device AI experience provided by all models, the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra are easily some of Samsung's best flagship series. 

AI-driven productivity


It's no secret that Samsung has invested heavily in perfecting its S26 AI smarts — and it shows. Some Galaxy AI features that debut with the series, such as Screenshot Analyzer, aim to take the hassle off user hands, while others keep creativity going strong at all times. 

But let's move beyond AI. The Galaxy S26 models are actually quite powerful. All three options are powered by the extreme Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, delivering blazing-fast performance with daily and demanding AI tasks. 

The lineup also comes in three distinct sizes. Users prioritizing compactness can choose the Galaxy S26. It has a 6.4-inch OLED display, making it the most compact of the three. The Galaxy S26+ features a 6.7-inch screen, just like its predecessor. 

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The Galaxy S26 Ultra is the mightiest of the entire lineup. With its 6.9-inch OLED panel and hardware-level Privacy Screen feature, it's a true gamechanger for Samsung phone fans. 

While all three models are, for the most part, worthy upgrades over their predecessors, they also come at a higher asking price. Fortunately, with T-Mobile's MVNO Mint Mobile, you don't have to pay full price. 

Why Mint Mobile


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This guide shows how easy it is to switch to Mint Mobile. | Video by Mint Mobile

For a limited time, Mint Mobile offers a huge $400 discount on all three Galaxy S26 devices. But this isn't all — users who trade in an eligible device can unlock an extra $200+ discount. 

Best of all, Mint Mobile has also discounted its 12-month unlimited data plan. It's currently down by 50%, so a full year of unlimited data on the T-Mobile network will set you back just $180.

$400 off the Galaxy S26 Ultra

$900
$1300
$400 off (31%)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is now available with a $400 discount at Mint Mobile. Users who provide an eligible trade-in can receive an extra discount of over $200. The 12-month unlimited plan by Mint is also discounted and now costs just $180 for a year.
Buy at Mint Mobile

Save $400 on the S26+ at Mint

$700
$1100
$400 off (36%)
For users seeking the Plus model, Mint Mobile is also giving you $400 off the S26+. The promotion won't last too long, so you might want to act fast. The 12-month unlimited plan by Mint is also on sale right now.
Buy at Mint Mobile

Galaxy S26: now $400 cheaper

$500
$900
$400 off (44%)
The "vanilla" Galaxy S26 brings forward a slew of AI features to enhance your experience. Right now, you can get the device with a hefty $400 price cut. You also save 50% on the 12-month unlimited data plan, and trade-ins unlock an extra $200+ discount.
Buy at Mint Mobile

With typical download speeds of 79-357 Mbps, unlimited text and talk, as well as free calling to Mexico, Canada, and the UK, Mint's 12-month unlimited plan covers all the basics. 

Is Mint Mobile right for you? 


For users who have already tried T-Mobile's network but need a more affordable monthly data plan, Mint's current unlimited plan won't sound half bad.

However, it doesn't quite give you the same advantages as signing up with T-Mobile. The Uncarrier gives you special discounts, freebies, and more with its T-Mobile Tuesdays and some other perks. 

Bottom line: if you need a simple, no-frills service (that's also affordable!), Mint Mobile could be perfect. For those who prioritize perks, signing up with the Uncarrier could be a better alternative. At least, that's how I see it.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

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