Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

OnePlus could launch a tablet monster with a large screen... and more

Sources say OnePlus could be prepping for a different tablet strategy this year.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Tablets OnePlus
A person holding the OnePlus Pad 3 in landscape orientation.
The rumored OnePlus Pad 3 Pro will be a big step forward. | Image by PhoneArena
Following last week's leaks about two upcoming OnePlus tablets, we now have a reason to believe a third one may also be in the works. If true, the brand could be moving to become a full-scale tablet disruptor, offering a specific device for every user.

Wait — OnePlus Pad 3 Pro?


In case you missed it, early reports suggested OnePlus could release two devices in 2026: an 8.8-inch compact model and a 12-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 5-powered mid-size option. X tipster Yogesh Brar shared the latter could pack a 12,000mAh battery and debut around June. 


But now, a fresh tidbit from Digital Chat Station suggests a Pro model could also be in the works. According to DCS's Weibo post, the tablet, tentatively named "OnePlus 3 Pro" (very likely to be OnePlus Pad 3 Pro) could pack a custom 13.2-inch display, as well as Snapdragon's latest high-end chipset: the 8 Elite Gen 5. 

Recommended For You



The renowned leaker doesn't stop there. The renowned leaker doesn’t stop there. Supposedly, this device might feature a huge battery, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The leaker even gives us possible color variations for this rumored device: titanium and green, though it remains unclear whether these are the final marketing names.

If the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro launches, would you get one?
1 Votes


Key specs of the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro (rumored)


  • Display: 13.2-inch
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 512GB UFS 4.1
  • Color variants: green, titanium

A buffed-up tablet beast... but how expensive will it be? 


While this is still an early leak, given Digital Chat Station's nearly flawless track record, we can assume a OnePlus Pad 3 Pro could indeed be in development right now. With a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and a large screen, it could serve as an alternative to the iPad Pro M5 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

But how expensive could this alternative be? Just hours ago, OnePlus and Oppo adjusted prices for existing Chinese models, with many OnePlus options (including the flagship OnePlus 15) becoming between 200 yuan and 500 yuan more expensive (roughly $29 to $73).

Oppo, OnePlus just raised prices for some existing phones in China. | Image by Weibo - OnePlus could launch a tablet monster with a large screen... and more
Oppo, OnePlus just raised prices for some existing phones in China. | Image by Weibo


While a price increase in China (and a notable exclusion on tablets) may not directly correspond to an ultra-high price for this rumored device, it could still easily surpass the $800 mark in the US. That is, if it gets released in the States.

For context, the brand's current high-tier option, the OnePlus Pad 3, comes in a single 12/256GB configuration in the US and costs $699.99.

Pro-grade from the ground up


I may be biased here, but I've always liked how well OnePlus balances price and performance with its tablets. Unlike Samsung, OnePlus emphasizes truly premium specs without the super-premium price. Even better, the Pad 3 often comes paired with a couple of accessories for free at the official store. 

I'm not sure whether this rumored Pad 3 Pro will remain a true champion on the value-for-money front. But these specs surely sound great to me, and if it debuts on the US scene, it could easily be one of the most affordable options with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 under the hood (even counting the very possible price increase).
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers are aggravated by the latest T-Life issue
T-Mobile subscribers are aggravated by the latest T-Life issue
Starting today, Google Maps launches its biggest navigation upgrade in over 10 years
Starting today, Google Maps launches its biggest navigation upgrade in over 10 years
Google silently erases a useful Pixel feature with the March software update
Google silently erases a useful Pixel feature with the March software update
Apple was right to delay the foldable iPhone, just look at the Galaxy Z TriFold’s broken displays
Apple was right to delay the foldable iPhone, just look at the Galaxy Z TriFold’s broken displays
Foldable iPhone prices are almost impossible to believe
Foldable iPhone prices are almost impossible to believe
T-Mobile and Verizon have started digging their own graves
T-Mobile and Verizon have started digging their own graves

Latest News

Amazon's latest killer Pixel Watch 3 deal makes this beautiful 45mm model with LTE cheaper than ever
Amazon's latest killer Pixel Watch 3 deal makes this beautiful 45mm model with LTE cheaper than ever
OnePlus could launch a tablet monster with a large screen... and more
OnePlus could launch a tablet monster with a large screen... and more
Samsung may stop selling its most ambitious phone just months after launch even though buyers want it badly
Samsung may stop selling its most ambitious phone just months after launch even though buyers want it badly
Sweet discount makes the flagship Sony WH-1000XM6 an even bigger no-brainer
Sweet discount makes the flagship Sony WH-1000XM6 an even bigger no-brainer
Massive new Amazon sale knocks the Apple Watch Ultra 2 down to a lower-than-ever price
Massive new Amazon sale knocks the Apple Watch Ultra 2 down to a lower-than-ever price
The next One UI is coming — just don't expect it on your phone yet
The next One UI is coming — just don't expect it on your phone yet
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless