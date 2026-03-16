OnePlus could launch a tablet monster with a large screen... and more
Sources say OnePlus could be prepping for a different tablet strategy this year.
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The rumored OnePlus Pad 3 Pro will be a big step forward. | Image by PhoneArena
Following last week's leaks about two upcoming OnePlus tablets, we now have a reason to believe a third one may also be in the works. If true, the brand could be moving to become a full-scale tablet disruptor, offering a specific device for every user.
In case you missed it, early reports suggested OnePlus could release two devices in 2026: an 8.8-inch compact model and a 12-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 5-powered mid-size option. X tipster Yogesh Brar shared the latter could pack a 12,000mAh battery and debut around June.
The renowned leaker doesn't stop there. The renowned leaker doesn’t stop there. Supposedly, this device might feature a huge battery, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The leaker even gives us possible color variations for this rumored device: titanium and green, though it remains unclear whether these are the final marketing names.
While this is still an early leak, given Digital Chat Station's nearly flawless track record, we can assume a OnePlus Pad 3 Pro could indeed be in development right now. With a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and a large screen, it could serve as an alternative to the iPad Pro M5 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.
While a price increase in China (and a notable exclusion on tablets) may not directly correspond to an ultra-high price for this rumored device, it could still easily surpass the $800 mark in the US. That is, if it gets released in the States.
For context, the brand's current high-tier option, the OnePlus Pad 3, comes in a single 12/256GB configuration in the US and costs $699.99.
I may be biased here, but I've always liked how well OnePlus balances price and performance with its tablets. Unlike Samsung, OnePlus emphasizes truly premium specs without the super-premium price. Even better, the Pad 3 often comes paired with a couple of accessories for free at the official store.
Wait — OnePlus Pad 3 Pro?
In case you missed it, early reports suggested OnePlus could release two devices in 2026: an 8.8-inch compact model and a 12-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 5-powered mid-size option. X tipster Yogesh Brar shared the latter could pack a 12,000mAh battery and debut around June.
OnePlus is bringing Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 to a tablet..— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 10, 2026
Test model - 12", 8 Gen 5, 12,000mAh+ battery
Launch around June
But now, a fresh tidbit from Digital Chat Station suggests a Pro model could also be in the works. According to DCS's Weibo post, the tablet, tentatively named "OnePlus 3 Pro" (very likely to be OnePlus Pad 3 Pro) could pack a custom 13.2-inch display, as well as Snapdragon's latest high-end chipset: the 8 Elite Gen 5.
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OnePlus Pad 3 Pro early leak suggests it could be a performance beast. | Image by Weibo
The renowned leaker doesn't stop there. The renowned leaker doesn’t stop there. Supposedly, this device might feature a huge battery, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The leaker even gives us possible color variations for this rumored device: titanium and green, though it remains unclear whether these are the final marketing names.
If the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro launches, would you get one?
Key specs of the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro (rumored)
- Display: 13.2-inch
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 512GB UFS 4.1
- Color variants: green, titanium
A buffed-up tablet beast... but how expensive will it be?
While this is still an early leak, given Digital Chat Station's nearly flawless track record, we can assume a OnePlus Pad 3 Pro could indeed be in development right now. With a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and a large screen, it could serve as an alternative to the iPad Pro M5 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.
But how expensive could this alternative be? Just hours ago, OnePlus and Oppo adjusted prices for existing Chinese models, with many OnePlus options (including the flagship OnePlus 15) becoming between 200 yuan and 500 yuan more expensive (roughly $29 to $73).
Oppo, OnePlus just raised prices for some existing phones in China. | Image by Weibo
While a price increase in China (and a notable exclusion on tablets) may not directly correspond to an ultra-high price for this rumored device, it could still easily surpass the $800 mark in the US. That is, if it gets released in the States.
For context, the brand's current high-tier option, the OnePlus Pad 3, comes in a single 12/256GB configuration in the US and costs $699.99.
Pro-grade from the ground up
I may be biased here, but I've always liked how well OnePlus balances price and performance with its tablets. Unlike Samsung, OnePlus emphasizes truly premium specs without the super-premium price. Even better, the Pad 3 often comes paired with a couple of accessories for free at the official store.
I'm not sure whether this rumored Pad 3 Pro will remain a true champion on the value-for-money front. But these specs surely sound great to me, and if it debuts on the US scene, it could easily be one of the most affordable options with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 under the hood (even counting the very possible price increase).
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