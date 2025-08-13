iOS 26 is almost here – and you need to know about the button Apple finally listened to you about
After complaints about iOS 18's Calculator redesign, Apple is bringing back the much-missed C/AC button. Yep, it's basic. But basic matters.
iOS 18 introduced a few redesigns that were not-so-good (including the infamous change to the Photos app). And strangely, it removed an important button from the basic Calculator app, a move that people found bad enough to warrant an entire column on The Atlantic, calling it out.
Now, Apple has apparently listened. iOS 26 brings back the C/AC button, the lack of which frustrated some people, especially those who used the Calculator app more frequently.
Now, this button is replaced by the traditional C/AC button. When a number is a part of a calculation, pressing C removes the entire number. This is useful if you accidentally mistype one number in a string of a large addition or something.
The negative operator (the +/- key, which is now not there) has not been removed, though. It was moved to the bottom-left position. And this change makes quite a lot of sense, as not many people would need to calculate negative numbers in daily life.
iOS 26 is a big update, apart from these small tweaks here and there. It brings a huge redesign called Liquid Glass and plenty of new features. Right now, the OS is in its beta testing phase, with a stable rollout expected in September.
I think it's nice to see Apple listening to feedback. Bringing back the C/AC button makes the Calculator much more practical for daily use. Small changes like this can make a big difference, especially for people like me who use the app a lot. It's great that iOS 26 is mixing fun redesigns with smart fixes that actually make life easier.
When there is no number typed (if the app is showing zero), the button changes to AC. If you tap AC, this would clear all parts of the current computation.
Image Credit - 9to5Mac
The button that the negative operator took the place of the option that was used to switch calculator modes (between basic, scientific, and maths notes). Now, this function has been moved as a new toolbar button at the very top-right of the screen.
