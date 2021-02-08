Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

iOS

iOS 14.5 beta allows you to set Spotify as default music player

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 08, 2021, 7:48 AM
iOS 14.5 beta allows you to set Spotify as default music player
Apple has been working on allowing iPhone users more customization options over their iPhones with iOS 14. Now, 9to5Mac reports that the possibility to set Spotify as your default music player on iPhone is present in iOS 14.5 beta.

The feature was previously available on HomePods, but now it may also be available on iPhones, as it has appeared in the iOS 14.5 beta version. Reportedly, the first time you ask Siri to play something, it will present you with a list of streaming services installed and once you pick one, the assistant will default to it everytime when asked to play music.

The presented list reportedly also includes podcast apps. If you don’t have Apple Music installed, Siri will default to the music player you use. However, some users on Reddit underline that the new feature is a bit buggy at the moment. Despite its initial buggy-ness, the feature seems quite helpful, as do the default email app selection feature in iOS 14 and the default browser selection feature that Apple introduced with iOS 14.

