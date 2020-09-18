How to change the default email app in iOS 14
In order to benefit from this new feature, first of all, the developer of the email app has to release an update for their app. Microsoft was quick to release an update for its Outlook iOS app, which now supports this option. At the moment, Google has not updated the Gmail app yet, but we expect it to get its update pretty quickly too. If your favorite email app doesn't have this option yet, don't worry, it should get it soon.
Here’s how to change your default email app in iOS 14:
- Download and Install the latest version of your favorite app from the App Store
- Open Settings on your iPhone
- Scroll down in the list and locate the app you want to pick as a new default (In our example below, it’s Outlook)
- Tap on the app you want; you'll be greeted by the new section "Default Mail App"
It’s from here that you select the app you want. After that, you’re done!
