iOS Apple How-to

How to change the default email app in iOS 14

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Sep 18, 2020, 3:08 AM
How to change the default email app in iOS 14
Finally, iOS 14 has been officially released, and now almost all supported iPhones should be getting the cool and exciting features the new iOS 14 has to offer. One of the very useful features that Apple has included in this release of iOS is changing the default mail and browser apps on your iPhone.

Also check out: How to change the default browser app in iOS 14

In order to benefit from this new feature, first of all, the developer of the email app has to release an update for their app. Microsoft was quick to release an update for its Outlook iOS app, which now supports this option. At the moment, Google has not updated the Gmail app yet, but we expect it to get its update pretty quickly too. If your favorite email app doesn't have this option yet, don't worry, it should get it soon.

Here’s how to change your default email app in iOS 14:


  1. Download and Install the latest version of your favorite app from the App Store
  2. Open Settings on your iPhone
  3. Scroll down in the list and locate the app you want to pick as a new default (In our example below, it’s Outlook)
  4. Tap on the app you want; you'll be greeted by the new section "Default Mail App"



It’s from here that you select the app you want. After that, you’re done!

