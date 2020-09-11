Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
STAY TUNED!
Apple Event 9/15 | Here's what to expect & how to watch
0 d
00: 00: 00
Apple How-to

You can finally set Chrome as the default iOS 14 browser instead of Safari

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Sep 11, 2020, 9:52 AM
You can finally set Chrome as the default iOS 14 browser instead of Safari
If there was any hint that Apple may announce the iOS 14 release to current iPhones instead of waiting for the iPhone 12 in October, the latest Chrome for iOS 85.0.4183.109 update from from 10 Sep 2020 should be it. 

There, one can find an option in the iOS 14 public beta settings to swap its default browser Safari for Chrome, something that Apple promised is coming with several of its stock iOS apps. 

Here's how to change Safari with Chrome as the stock browser on your iPhone or iPad:

  1. Download and install the latest version of Chrome for iOS from the App Store.
  2. Go to Settings on your iPhone or iPad, search for 'Chrome', or scroll down to the Chrome app settings.
  3. In Chrome's settings page, chose the 'Default browser' option, then switch the checkmark from Safari to Chrome.
  4. Tab on a link in a website, and chose to open with Chrome.
  5. That's it, your links will now open with Google's Chrome browser, instead of Safari.
 


FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The new Motorola Razr 5G is official: updated design & better battery for $1399
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra optical zoom vs digital zoom
Popular stories
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 experience: Here's how videos look, games play, and more!
Popular stories
Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 video review is out

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile vs Sprint: new 5G and 4G LTE speed tests yield two big winners
Popular stories
The Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T networks and 5G speeds get tested like the carriers refuse to
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G to get the Android 11 update first, as Samsung releases One UI 3 beta
Popular stories
The Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 (but not iPhone 12 5G) September event is official, here's how to watch it
Popular stories
Three of Apple's four iPhone 12 models could make a major 5G compromise
Popular stories
Carrier document reveals Pixel 5 launch date

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless