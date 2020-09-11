You can finally set Chrome as the default iOS 14 browser instead of Safari
There, one can find an option in the iOS 14 public beta settings to swap its default browser Safari for Chrome, something that Apple promised is coming with several of its stock iOS apps.
Here's how to change Safari with Chrome as the stock browser on your iPhone or iPad:
- Download and install the latest version of Chrome for iOS from the App Store.
- Go to Settings on your iPhone or iPad, search for 'Chrome', or scroll down to the Chrome app settings.
- In Chrome's settings page, chose the 'Default browser' option, then switch the checkmark from Safari to Chrome.
- Tab on a link in a website, and chose to open with Chrome.
- That's it, your links will now open with Google's Chrome browser, instead of Safari.