iOS 14 guide: Here's how to change the icons on your iPhone









Yes, thanks to the all-powerful Shortcuts app that comes pre-loaded on your iPhone , you can customize the iOS 14 interface on top of creating various automation scenarios and triggers.





Here's how to customize iOS 14 and how to change app icons on your iPhone.



iOS 14 icon customization

Step #1 - Locate the Shortcuts app



First things first, locate and open the Shortcuts app. If it's not on your home screen, you've probably sent it to the App Library purgatory. Just swipe down your homescreen and search for "Shortcuts".







Step #2 - Create a shortcut





We need to create a new shortcut, so promptly hit the "+" icon in the top right corner of the Shortcuts app.









Step #3 - Name your shortcut

You will be prompted to create a new shortcut. Name it anything you like, or don't name it at all, we are not the boss of you. The important thing here is to tap the "Add Action" button.







Step #4 - Add an action













Step #5 - Select an app to customize In the search box that appears after you hit the "Add Action" button, look for "Open App". That's the action that we're interested in employing for the purposes of this tutorial.





Now, we have to select the app we want to customize. Tap the faded "Choose" text in the scripting dialog.









For the purposes of this tutorial, we've gone for the stock camera app. Not that there's something inherently wrong with the stock icon, it's just that the camera is one of the essential phone features and pretty much anyone has the app somewhere on their main home screens.









Step #6 - Enter the customization interface





Now, you see that bubble button to the right of the shortcut's name? Its looks don't suggest that, but it's the one responsible for said shortcut's customization. As we really want to do that, you have to tap on it to proceed.









Step #7 - Prepare your app for customization





You will be presented with customization options for the shortcut we've just created. The one you need to tap on is "Add to home screen".









Step #8 - Customize your new app icon

Now, see that "Home screen name and icon" section? It determines the name and the looks of your shiny new app icon. Tap on the icon to select a new one from your camera roll or take a custom one with the camera.









Now, where to find suitable icons? Well, your favorite search engine is your friend, just make sure to use an image with high resolution for the best results.









Step #9 - Enjoy your custom iOS 14 icon

After you have uploaded your desired new app icon and determined a custom name for your icon, tap "Add" in the top right corner... and you're set!









The new shortcut will appear on your home screen and function as intended, yet with an unavoidable downside: tapping the shortcut will first briefly launch the Shortcuts app for half a second or so, and only then lead you to the desired destination. It's an annoyance that can't be circumvented as of now, so just suck it up.









This is how you change app icons in iOS 14.