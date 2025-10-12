Insider details what we can expect in future Apple Airpods

Referential image of the AirPods Pro 3 . | Image credit — Apple

What's next in Apple's audio pipeline?





With the latest high-end AirPods now on the market, Apple is reportedly turning its attention to the next generation of its entire audio lineup. In his most recent newsletter, Bloomberg's expert on everything Apple, Mark Gurman, outlined a roadmap that goes far beyond simple audio improvements.





According to Gurman, Apple's silicon team is already developing a new H3 chip designed for better audio quality and, crucially, less lag time. Work is also underway on the next standard AirPods 5. But the really interesting stuff lies in two other areas: health and AI.





Gurman reports that Apple is looking to add more health features, including a temperature reader. The biggest deal, however, is the push to make AirPods true AI devices. To that end, the company is reportedly exploring the wild idea of embedding cameras directly into the earbuds. This isn't the first time Gurman has reported on this, however, it's interesting that it seems Apple is going full steam ahead with this idea.

Why your earbuds are about to get way smarter





This roadmap signals that Apple views AirPods as far more than just an iPhone accessory. They are becoming a key pillar in the company's vision for personal, ambient computing, right alongside the Apple Watch. The ear is valuable real estate for tech—it’s a perfect spot for discreet sensors and a direct line for an AI assistant to communicate with you.





This push is happening in a competitive landscape where rivals like Samsung and Google are also trying to make their earbuds smarter. However, Apple's tight integration between its hardware and software could give it a significant edge. This evolution matters to anyone invested in the Apple ecosystem or the future of wearable tech. The AirPod is on a path to becoming a primary interface for health monitoring and AI interaction, making it a far more essential device.