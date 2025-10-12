iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Insider details what we can expect in future Apple Airpods

With the AirPods Pro 3 out the door, a new report details the next-gen silicon, health sensors, and AI features coming to the lineup.

Apple Audio
Marketing image of the AirPods Pro 3
Referential image of the AirPods Pro 3. | Image credit — Apple

Apple is reportedly already developing what comes after the new AirPods Pro 3, with a focus on a new H3 chip and more health features. More surprisingly, a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reveals Apple's ultimate goal is to transform AirPods into powerful AI devices, even exploring concepts like embedding cameras.

What's next in Apple's audio pipeline?


With the latest high-end AirPods now on the market, Apple is reportedly turning its attention to the next generation of its entire audio lineup. In his most recent newsletter, Bloomberg's expert on everything Apple, Mark Gurman, outlined a roadmap that goes far beyond simple audio improvements.

According to Gurman, Apple's silicon team is already developing a new H3 chip designed for better audio quality and, crucially, less lag time. Work is also underway on the next standard AirPods 5. But the really interesting stuff lies in two other areas: health and AI.

Gurman reports that Apple is looking to add more health features, including a temperature reader. The biggest deal, however, is the push to make AirPods true AI devices. To that end, the company is reportedly exploring the wild idea of embedding cameras directly into the earbuds. This isn't the first time Gurman has reported on this, however, it's interesting that it seems Apple is going full steam ahead with this idea.

Why your earbuds are about to get way smarter


This roadmap signals that Apple views AirPods as far more than just an iPhone accessory. They are becoming a key pillar in the company's vision for personal, ambient computing, right alongside the Apple Watch. The ear is valuable real estate for tech—it’s a perfect spot for discreet sensors and a direct line for an AI assistant to communicate with you.

This push is happening in a competitive landscape where rivals like Samsung and Google are also trying to make their earbuds smarter. However, Apple's tight integration between its hardware and software could give it a significant edge. This evolution matters to anyone invested in the Apple ecosystem or the future of wearable tech. The AirPod is on a path to becoming a primary interface for health monitoring and AI interaction, making it a far more essential device.

Would you wear earbuds with cameras in them?

Vote View Result

Cameras in your ears? It's a wild idea


Personally, the thought of cameras in my earbuds is both brilliant and deeply unsettling. The privacy implications are massive, and the social awkwardness would be off the charts. It's easy to dismiss it as a creepy, far-off concept.

However, in the area where smart glasses with cameras in them are becoming far more commonplace, it may be the case that consumers may be okay with this kind of technology being used in their audio accessories as well.

But think about why Apple would explore this. An AI assistant that can see what you see could offer a level of real-time, contextual help that is currently science fiction. It could translate a menu in a foreign country, identify a landmark you're looking at, or guide you through a repair. It's the kind of feature that is possible now with smartphones and smart glasses, but wouldn't it be great if you could truly leave your phone at home and interact with the world solely with your Apple smart glasses and AirPods? It seems like that world is not too far from our reach.


