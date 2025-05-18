Top analyst says exciting new version of Apple wearable not coming until next year

Photo of the AirPods Pro 2 and the box for the wearable sit on a desk. Image credit-PhoneArena











Kuo tied together last year's call about the AirPods with his tweet, which also mentioned that a lighter version of the over-ear AirPods Max will be coming in 2027. It always increases the accuracy of a forecast when two or more people with decent track records report that they have learned the same thing about an upcoming Apple device. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote a couple of months ago that Apple is looking to add a camera to the AirPods to help deliver an AI experience like the Visual Intelligence feature.









AirPods Pro 3 to be released in 2025. Some expect the new Pro AirPods model to feature digital ANC (Active Noise Cancellation). However, there is a major discrepancy between Kuo's report and Guraman's. The latter has the AirPods Pro 3 arriving this year, possibly sans camera but including a new audio chip, new health-related capabilities like a heart rate monitor, and more. There have been other so-called "leakers" such as @Kosutami_Ito on "X" who expects theto be released in 2025. Some expect the new Pro AirPods model to feature digital ANC (Active Noise Cancellation).



