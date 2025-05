Top analyst says exciting new version of Apple wearable not coming until next year

Photo of the AirPods Pro 2 and the box for the wearable sit on a desk. Image credit-PhoneArena











Kuo tied together last year's call about the AirPods with his tweet, which also mentioned that a lighter version of the over-ear AirPods Max will be coming in 2027. It always increases the accuracy of a forecast when two or more people with decent track records report that they have learned the same thing about an upcoming Apple device. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote a couple of months ago that Apple is looking to add a camera to the AirPods to help deliver an AI experience like the Visual Intelligence feature.



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy









AirPods Pro 3 to be released in 2025. Some expect the new Pro AirPods model to feature digital ANC (Active Noise Cancellation). However, there is a major discrepancy between Kuo's report and Guraman's. The latter has the AirPods Pro 3 arriving this year, possibly sans camera but including a new audio chip, new health-related capabilities like a heart rate monitor, and more. There have been other so-called "leakers" such as @Kosutami_Ito on "X" who expects theto be released in 2025. Some expect the new Pro AirPods model to feature digital ANC (Active Noise Cancellation).