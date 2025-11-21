Images of Motorola’s mid-range Galaxy S26 Ultra challenger have leaked
It turns out that Motorola was really working on a new stylus-equipped smartphone.
A few months ago, we saw clues that Motorola was already developing a new version of the Moto G Stylus, but we haven’t heard anything official about the device. The company also didn’t mention it with the announcement of the Moto G Play 2026 and the Moto G 2026 earlier this month. Luckily, leakers are hard at work, and now we can enjoy the first live images of the upcoming phone.
Newly leaked live images of the Moto G Stylus 2026 reveal that the device may introduce only slight changes to the design. Those may be concentrated in the main camera module, which blends with the back differently.
Aside from that, the images reveal a design that is very similar to the rest of the 2026 Moto G devices. On the front is a flat display, and besides the camera bump and the Motorola logo, the back is clean.
While far from the flagship specs of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Motorola G Stylus 2025 is one of the few smartphones with stylus support. The device is firmly in the mid-range territory with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, a 6.7-inch, 120 Hz display, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging.
Hopefully, the 2026 model will expand on those features with a next-gen chipset and other improvements. What usually drags down Motorola phones is the lack of long-term software support. Even the Moto G Stylus 2025 only offers two years of support, while competitors like the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 come with a commitment to get six major software updates.
While having a stylus with your phone is not the most requested feature, it is nice to have it outside of one of the most expensive smartphones. I only hope Motorola finally improves its software support commitments. That would make phones like the Moto G Stylus 2026 much more attractive.
Live images of the Moto G Stylus 2026 show minimal changes
The leaked Motorola Moto G Stylus 2026. | Image credit – Sudhanshu Ambhore via XpertPick
An intriguing mid-range contender
The Motorola Moto G Stylus 2025. | Image credit – PhoneArena
A nice alternative
