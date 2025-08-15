New leak suggests that the Moto G Stylus 2026 is already in development
The codename "orlando" has surfaced, and all signs point to the next moto g stylus.
Referential image of the Moto G Stylus 2025. | Image credit — PhoneArena
It appears that Motorola is already working on its next affordable smartphone with a built-in stylus. A new leak has revealed a device with the codename "ORLANDO," which is believed to be the Moto G Stylus for 2026. This information comes from an IMEI database listing, which is a common source for early information about upcoming phones.
The device referenced in the leak has the model number XT2617. The "XT26" part of the model number suggests a 2026 release, as it follows the pattern of previous Moto G Stylus models. The codename "ORLANDO" also suggests that Motorola is continuing to focus on the North American market for this device.
Moto G Stylus 2026 listing with codename. | Image credit — Passionategeekz
There is no official information about the phone's specifications yet. However, we can look at the previous model, the Moto G Stylus 2025, to get an idea of what to expect.
That phone had a 6.7-inch pOLED screen, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, a 50-megapixel main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. It also supported 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Hopefully, we can presume the 2026 model will likely have similar or better features. The built-in stylus, which is the main feature of this phone series, will also hopefully be included.
Moto G Stylus 2025 with its stylus. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Competition in the mid-range market
Motorola is not the only company making affordable smartphones. Samsung's Galaxy A-series is a major competitor in this market. While the Galaxy A-series phones do not have a built-in stylus, they are a popular choice for many consumers.
Phones like the Galaxy A36 and A56 often have better screens and more camera options than the Moto G Stylus. Samsung also typically provides software updates for a longer period of time than Motorola. This is an important factor for people who want to use their phones for several years.
The Moto G Stylus 2026 is looking like it will be an interesting option for people who want a phone with a stylus but do not want to pay a high price. It shows that Motorola is still committed to making this type of device.
However, the competition in the smartphone market is strong. For the Moto G Stylus 2026 to be successful, it will need to be a good phone overall, not just a phone with a stylus. Motorola will need to make sure that the phone has a good camera and will receive software updates for a reasonable amount of time. The stylus is a useful feature, but it is not enough on its own to make a phone a great choice for everyone.
