New leak suggests that the Moto G Stylus 2026 is already in development

The codename "orlando" has surfaced, and all signs point to the next moto g stylus.

By
Motorola
Image of the Moto G Stylus 2025
Referential image of the Moto G Stylus 2025. | Image credit — PhoneArena

It appears that Motorola is already working on its next affordable smartphone with a built-in stylus. A new leak has revealed a device with the codename "ORLANDO," which is believed to be the Moto G Stylus for 2026. This information comes from an IMEI database listing, which is a common source for early information about upcoming phones.

The device referenced in the leak has the model number XT2617. The "XT26" part of the model number suggests a 2026 release, as it follows the pattern of previous Moto G Stylus models. The codename "ORLANDO" also suggests that Motorola is continuing to focus on the North American market for this device.


There is no official information about the phone's specifications yet. However, we can look at the previous model, the Moto G Stylus 2025, to get an idea of what to expect.

That phone had a 6.7-inch pOLED screen, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, a 50-megapixel main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. It also supported 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Hopefully, we can presume the 2026 model will likely have similar or better features. The built-in stylus, which is the main feature of this phone series, will also hopefully be included.


Competition in the mid-range market


Motorola is not the only company making affordable smartphones. Samsung's Galaxy A-series is a major competitor in this market. While the Galaxy A-series phones do not have a built-in stylus, they are a popular choice for many consumers.

Phones like the Galaxy A36 and A56 often have better screens and more camera options than the Moto G Stylus. Samsung also typically provides software updates for a longer period of time than Motorola. This is an important factor for people who want to use their phones for several years.

In your opinion, does the Moto G Stylus line offer good enough value?

Vote View Result

The Moto G Stylus 2026 is looking like it will be an interesting option for people who want a phone with a stylus but do not want to pay a high price. It shows that Motorola is still committed to making this type of device.

However, the competition in the smartphone market is strong. For the Moto G Stylus 2026 to be successful, it will need to be a good phone overall, not just a phone with a stylus. Motorola will need to make sure that the phone has a good camera and will receive software updates for a reasonable amount of time. The stylus is a useful feature, but it is not enough on its own to make a phone a great choice for everyone.

Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
