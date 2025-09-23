Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison

Camera face off between the two heavyweights.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with an upgraded telephoto camera, a brand new Center Stage front camera and with additional improvements to the image pipeline, it is a significant camera upgrade.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Ultra still has one more telephoto camera at 3X, which gives it more versatility, plus Samsung's image processing has also improved a great deal over the past couple of years.

So which one comes out on top in a direct camera face-off? We took dozens of photos in various conditions with both phones and in this article, we give you the samples side by side with no further commentary. Take a close look and make up your own mind.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Specs:


Apple
iPhone 17 Pro Max		Samsung
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Main Camera
48MP, f/1.6
24mm
1/1.3-inch sensor		Main Camera
200MP, f/1.7
24mm
1/1.3-inch sensor
Ultra-wide
48MP, f/2.2
13mm
1/2.55-inch sensor		Ultra-wide Camera
50MP, f/1.9
13mm
1/2.5-inch sensor
Telephoto 1
-		Telephoto 1
3X zoom
10MP, f/2.4
1/3.5-inch sensor
Telephoto 2
4X zoom (100mm)
48MP, f/2.8
1/2.55-inch sensor		Telephoto 2
5X zoom (111mm)
50MP, f/3.4
1/2.5-inch sensor
Front Camera
18MP Center Stage
Front Camera
12MP

Zoom Quality








Front Camera




Portrait Mode




Main Camera (Day photos)



Main Camera (Night photos)






Ultra-wide Camera (Night photos)






Zoom Quality (Night photos)





So, does the new iPhone 17 Pro Max live up to the high expectations? And which one would you pick, the iPhone or the Galaxy?

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
Read the latest from Victor Hristov
