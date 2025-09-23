iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Camera face off between the two heavyweights.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with an upgraded telephoto camera, a brand new Center Stage front camera and with additional improvements to the image pipeline, it is a significant camera upgrade.
On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Ultra still has one more telephoto camera at 3X, which gives it more versatility, plus Samsung's image processing has also improved a great deal over the past couple of years.
So which one comes out on top in a direct camera face-off? We took dozens of photos in various conditions with both phones and in this article, we give you the samples side by side with no further commentary. Take a close look and make up your own mind.
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Specs:
|Apple
iPhone 17 Pro Max
|Samsung
Galaxy S25 Ultra
|Main Camera
48MP, f/1.6
24mm
1/1.3-inch sensor
|Main Camera
200MP, f/1.7
24mm
1/1.3-inch sensor
|Ultra-wide
48MP, f/2.2
13mm
1/2.55-inch sensor
|Ultra-wide Camera
50MP, f/1.9
13mm
1/2.5-inch sensor
|Telephoto 1
-
|Telephoto 1
3X zoom
10MP, f/2.4
1/3.5-inch sensor
|Telephoto 2
4X zoom (100mm)
48MP, f/2.8
1/2.55-inch sensor
|Telephoto 2
5X zoom (111mm)
50MP, f/3.4
1/2.5-inch sensor
|Front Camera
18MP Center Stage
|Front Camera
12MP
Zoom Quality
Front Camera
Portrait Mode
Main Camera (Day photos)
Main Camera (Night photos)
Ultra-wide Camera (Night photos)
Zoom Quality (Night photos)
So, does the new iPhone 17 Pro Max live up to the high expectations? And which one would you pick, the iPhone or the Galaxy?
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: