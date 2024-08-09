iPhone 16 has already been written off by an important subset of consumers apparently

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Apple Intelligence - Apple's artificial intelligence features - alone will not be enough to make Gen Z consumers buy the iPhone 16, a survey of 575 Morgan Stanley interns has revealed.

Anyone born between 1997 and 2012 is part of the Gen Z generation. Gen Z is an important consumer demographic and Gen Z buyers have a lot of spending power. They might not be eager to spend their money on the iPhone 16, per the survey findings.

While the iPhone 16 series is rumored to introduce changes such as bigger screens for the Pro models, improved camera hardware for the Pro models, 3nm chips, better battery technology, and a new Capture button, Apple Intelligence is expected to be its main selling point.

CEO Tim Cook is counting on AI features to revive sales, which are currently in decline. Out of 93 percent of Morgan Stanley interns, only 4 percent consider AI-fueled features as a top priority when buying a new phone.

Should Apple be worried about these findings? Analysts don't think so.

Jacob Bourne, who is a tech analyst at Emarketer, says that AI is a long game, and in the future, the company that makes its offering the most useful will have an edge. Bourne believes that the company "has a huge following of loyalists" who will want to experience Apple Intelligence on their iPhones.

Since Apple Intelligence features will only work on iPhone 15 Pro or higher models, many people will need to upgrade.

Wedbush Securities' senior analyst Dan Ives has a similar outlook. According to him, Apple doesn't need Gen Z buyers to fulfill its goal of driving a "golden upgrade cycle."

According to Wedbush Securities, there are 1.5 billion active iPhones in the world right now. And given that 9 out of 10 Morgan Stanley interns already own an iPhone, it's clear that the company has a loyal fan base. It might take some getting used to but these loyalists will probably not be able to avoid Apple Intelligence forever.

AI will change the landscape, and Apple has a unique opportunity to own the consumer AI revolution. AI is coming, and this will take some getting used to by Apple consumers.
Dan Ives, Wedbush Securities, August 2024

Apple Intelligence will help you summarize, proofread, and rewrite text and create images. It will also make Siri more useful by enabling better contextual awareness.

The iPhone 16 series will likely be announced in early September
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

