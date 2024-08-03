iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
From the iPhone 16 family's battery capacities to designs, everything seems to have been finalized as we head into August. September is when Apple traditionally releases new iPhone models, so the company has probably already decided on an unveiling date. And apparently, a Chinese outlet knows just when that will be.
The iPhone 16 is shaping up to be one of Apple's most exciting releases in years. That's because of the series' emphasis on AI features, which is all everyone seems to care about these days. That said, not all features might be available at launch.
The Action Button that was exclusive to the Pro models last year will be standard across the lineup. The iPhone 16 Pro will get the iPhone 15 Pro Max's Tetraprism 5x optical zoom lens. The Pro models are also likely to flaunt a new 48MP ultrawide camera.
Apart from the iPhone 16 Plus, all models will allegedly see a bump in battery capacity, and the lineup is also rumored to support faster wired and wireless charging speeds.
And while iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are technically eligible for Apple Intelligence - which is what Apple has decided to call its AI features - only the iPhone 16 will reportedly get on-device AI capabilities, which could help them stand out and outshine the current top phones of 2024.
According to CNMO Technology News, the iPhone 16 series will be announced on September 10. That seems plausible as Apple likes to hold its iPhone announcement events on Tuesdays. Last year, for instance, the event was held on September 12, which was a Tuesday.
One exception to that was the iPhone 14's launch event, which was held on a Wednesday but Apple had a reason for breaking with tradition in 2022.
