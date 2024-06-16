Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Apple Intelligence features and some Siri improvements wont't arrive until late 2024 and 2025

By
0comments
Apple Intelligence features and some Siri improvements wont't arrive until late 2024 and 2025
If you rushed to install the iOS 18 developer beta on your iPhone, we have some good news and bad news. The good news is that some features added in iOS 18 such as the enhanced Control Center containing the power-off button, the app icon home screen customizations, and many other new features are available to those who install the beta. However, if you were looking forward to testing Apple Intelligence, you are going to be disappointed.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, some AI features will be available to iPhone users running iOS 18 in late 2024 while others won't be ready until 2025. This approach takes some of the internal pressure off of Apple. For example, the tech giant is currently working on adding servers powered by Apple's powerful M-series chips to its cloud infrastructure. If it allowed iPhone users running the iOS 18 developer beta to test out these features now, there is a good chance that the system would crash.

Gurman also points out that by limiting use of AI services to a smaller group at the start, the ChatGPT chatbot will be less likely to hallucinate (not in the same sense that Aaron Rodgers might be hallucinating these days; Google ayahuasca). AI chatbots are prone to spewing out bogus information based on the large amounts of incorrect information that these chatbots receive.

Later this year your iPhone will glow around the edges when Siri is activated - Apple Intelligence features and some Siri improvements wont&#039;t arrive until late 2024 and 2025
Later this year your iPhone will glow around the edges when Siri is activated

If you installed the iOS 18 developer beta, the biggest complaint that I've been warned about is the sharp drop in battery life even on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. If you installed the beta hoping to catch a glimpse of new Siri, you have the same chance of popping into your supermarket and finding new Coke. Those chances are slim and none. The iOS 18 developer beta does not show the new Siri logo or the glowing light around the edge of your iPhone that will eventually appear when you summon your virtual digital assistant.

Sadly many of the features for Siri that Apple demoed at WWDC won't be available until 2025 including the use of personal context to find out the answer to a query such as "What time is my Mom's flight due to land?" When the feature is ready, Siri will go through your emails and texts and even your Photos app looking for the answer. Until next year, Siri won't be able to figure out what is on your screen nor will the virtual digital assistant be able to browse your Photos to find a specific image, edit it, and share it in an email.

Recommended Stories
That's not to say that there won't be any changes to Siri that you'll see this year. The new interface with the glowing lights will eventually hit iOS 18 later this year, and Siri will be able to understand you even if you stumble on a word. And the improved "Type to Siri" feature will also be added before 2024 comes to an end.

Only you can determine whether it is worth installing an unstable beta in order to use the new iOS 18 features that are available now. While the developer beta is available now, the iOS 18 public beta will be released next month with the final, stable version expected in September around the time that Apple releases the iPhone 16 series.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money

Latest News

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still in the spotlight with a juicy discount on Amazon
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still in the spotlight with a juicy discount on Amazon
Nothing CEO Carl Pei leaks a feature coming in Nothing OS 3.0 that many users will love
Nothing CEO Carl Pei leaks a feature coming in Nothing OS 3.0 that many users will love
Smartphones could soon get X-ray vision
Smartphones could soon get X-ray vision
Google's impressive Pixel Buds Pro can still be yours for under $140 on Amazon
Google's impressive Pixel Buds Pro can still be yours for under $140 on Amazon
This is why Samsung might hike the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year
This is why Samsung might hike the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year
The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal
The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless