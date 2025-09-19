Huawei Watch GT 6 is here with a 21-day battery life to redefine the smartwatch genre

There's also the Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 to go toe to toe with Apple's Watch Ultra 3.

Huawei is on fire and has now unveiled a bunch of new products – some of those have debuted in China already, but are now expanding to more markets across the world.

During a Friday event in Paris (the slogan was "Ride the Wind"), the company showed again that US-imposed sanctions can't hold Huawei down completely.

… and here it is!

Huawei GT 6 series and Huawei Ultimate 2 are official


Huawei Watch GT 6. | Image by Huawei - Huawei Watch GT 6 is here with a 21-day battery life to redefine the smartwatch genre
Huawei Watch GT 6. | Image by Huawei

The Huawei Watch GT 6 series blends aesthetics and athletics at the same time. These smartwatches are aimed at people who spend time outdoors or want more detailed fitness tracking. One of the main improvements is battery life, which Huawei claims can reach up to 21 days on a single charge. That's a lot.

Huawei GT 6 in a nutshell:

  • Two sizes: 46mm, 41mm
  • Battery: 14 day battery life in typical usage, 21 day battery life in light usage, 45-hour – in trail run mode (for the 46mm sized watch)
  • Emergency SOS alert
  • Health insight summary
  • Prices: from £329 for the Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro, from £229 for the Huawei Watch GT 6

The watch also includes updated GPS tracking through the TruSense System, designed to provide more accurate and responsive positioning.

The Watch GT 6 series supports over 100 workout modes. Cycling, trail running, golf and skiing (and many more) are supported.

For cycling, the watch now includes a virtual power meter, which allows users to track performance metrics without additional sensors. Trail running provides data such as altitude trends and slope analysis, helping users monitor effort over different terrains. Golf and skiing modes offer positioning and basic performance tracking, giving users context about their activity without needing separate devices.

Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 and a new Huawei Watch D2



What's more, there's the new high-end Watch Ultimate 2 and the upgraded Watch D2, each targeting different user needs.

The Watch Ultimate 2 is designed for diving, becoming the first smartwatch rated for 150-meter underwater use with audio functionality, Huawei says.

It features a Dolphin sonar system that allows underwater watch-to-watch messaging up to 30 meters and a one-touch SOS signal up to 60 meters, providing a practical tool for divers who need reliable communication and safety measures below the surface.

The Watch D2, now available in a blue finish, takes a different approach. It focuses on health monitoring with a strong emphasis on blood pressure tracking. It offers both single and recurring reminders, alongside individual measurements and ambulatory monitoring, creating a flexible system for users who need to manage their blood pressure throughout the day.

A bunch of other Huawei gadgets as well (and a cool initiative)



Besides the cool new smartwatches, the Chinese company announced some things for the international markets – smartphones, earbuds and a tablet:

  • Huawei Nova 14 series
  • Huawei FreeBuds 7i
  • Huawei MatePad 12 X

Huawei has introduced the MatePad 12 X PaperMatte Edition and the M-Pencil Pro, highlighting tools for paperless learning and creative work. The tablet features an ultra-clear PaperMatte display designed for visual comfort, while the M-Pencil Pro adds functionality like one-pinch radial menus, one-tap access to Huawei Notes, and twist-to-switch brush adjustments, making drawing and note-taking more intuitive.

Beyond devices, Huawei launched the GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity 2025, a global initiative aimed at inspiring creativity across a range of disciplines. The competition includes four classic categories – Narrative Art, Digital Watercolor & Ink, Sci-Fi Art, and Cutting-edge Painting – along with a new Animation category, inviting participants to explore both traditional and digital media.

Meanwhile, the Huawei nova 14 series focuses on mobile photography, introducing an Ultra Chroma Camera and an updated XD Portrait Engine for detailed and high-quality portraits. The front camera supports a 5x portrait zoom and features AI-based tools for photo editing, giving users the ability to refine images with minimal effort.

