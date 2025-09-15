12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
Huawei is about to drop some smartwatches.
Although the Apple Watch Ultra 3 gets a theoretical boost of up to six more hours of battery life (going to 42 from the 36 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2), there might be a rival to top this by a factor of 12.
Enter Huawei and the upcoming Watch GT 6 series. Some reports claim these watches will last up to 21 days on a single charge.
When it comes to smartwatches, many don't care that much about the specific sensors or features on them – many search for the best battery performance there is. That's because numerous smartwatches, even mid-range and budget ones, are incredibly potent nowadays.
Huawei's GT 6 series is coming on September 19 and some early reports suggest up to 21 days on a single charge, nearly twelve times Apple's claimed 42 hours. If we count the Ultra 3 as a 72-hour device, the GT 6 could outperform it by a factor of 7. Respect.
The Watch GT 6 could come in two sizes: a 41mm model with a 1.32-inch display and a slimmer design, and a 46mm model with a bold green look and larger crown. The Pro version sticks to 46mm, offering a 1.47-inch AMOLED display and color options such as Titanium Silver, Dazzling Gold, and Shimmery Black. Battery life could reach 12 days of normal use (21 with power saving) on the larger models, powered by an 867 mAh cell, while the 41mm version may last 8 to 14 days with a 540 mAh pack.
Prices are expected to start at €249 ($293 when directly converted). for the standard version and €379 for the Pro ($446 when directly converted). Meanwhile, the Ultra 3 was launched mere days ago for $799 – almost twice the price of the alleged Huawei GT 6 Pro. But I don't think anyone at Cupertino is panicking about it.
While Huawei's GT 6 series looks impressive on paper, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is still the logical choice for most consumers in the US and across Western markets.
For many, especially those already invested in Apple's ecosystem, the Watch Ultra 3 remains the safer bet.
Many days without charging
The Huawei Watch GT 6 series is coming in some days now. | Image credit – WinFuture
That being said, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will probably face stiff competition in the race for the hearts of those users who value battery life above all.
Huawei's Watch GT 6 Pro could also debut a unique Power Meter feature based on Functional Threshold Power, a cycling metric that measures output in watts. Using built-in sensors and strain gauges, the watch may track torque and pedal force, providing athletes with real-time data for training intensity and efficiency. This would make it the first smartwatch capable of directly monitoring cycling power, with support for pairing to external meters for added accuracy.
Is there even room for competition?
Image credit – WinFuture
While Huawei's GT 6 series looks impressive on paper, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is still the logical choice for most consumers in the US and across Western markets.
Apple's strong ecosystem, seamless integration with iPhones, and longstanding brand loyalty give it an advantage that battery life alone cannot overcome. Huawei, meanwhile, continues to face sanctions and limited availability, making it less of a go-to option outside China.
