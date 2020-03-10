Android Huawei

Huawei teases big P40 series camera upgrade as it cancels event in Paris

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 10, 2020, 6:11 AM
Huawei teases big P40 series camera upgrade as it cancels event in Paris
The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro were originally going to debut at a big press conference in Paris on Thursday, March 26. But in light of the global COVID-19 outbreak, Huawei has today confirmed that those plans have been scrapped.

Instead, the company is now going to unveil its next-gen flagships through an online event that’ll be streamed across its social channels and website. The time and date remain unchanged, so if you’re interested in watching the announcements live be sure to clear your schedule between 14:00 CET and 16:00 CET on March 26. 

In addition to the revised event plans, Huawei today published a cheeky teaser of the Huawei P40 series. It showcases the rear camera bump and hints at a big upgrade in that department with the “Visionary Photography” hashtag.

Huawei itself hasn’t yet revealed any official details about its camera plans, but recently leaked information suggests the P40 Pro will easily give the Galaxy S20 Ultra a run for its money.

Leading the way will apparently be a new 52-megapixel camera manufactured by Sony. It should be coupled with a Time-of-Flight sensor for improved portrait photography and a powerful 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

But where things get particularly interesting is the zoom department. Whereas other flagship devices feature just one zoom camera, the Huawei P40 Pro reportedly packs two to ensure the best possible experience at all distances.

A more traditional 3x telephoto zoom implementation is expected to cover anything between 3x and 10x zoom thanks to Huawei’s software algorithms. But as soon as you hit that 10x mark, a crazy 10x periscope camera should kick in and likely enable up to 100x zoom. 

Completing the package will reportedly be an LED flash, a noise canceling microphone, and a dedicated color temperature sensor to guarantee more accurate representations.

Related phones

P40 Pro
Huawei P40 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2560 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera (Quad camera)
    front
  • Hardware HiSilicon Kirin 990, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5500 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

meanestgenius
Reply

1. meanestgenius

Posts: 23339; Member since: May 28, 2014

I’m here for it! Really want to see what this new camera tech is about. I’m loving the competition between certain OEM’s. They are really pushing each other, knowingly or unknowingly, to innovate. That’s always a great thing for consumers.

posted on 24 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Over-the-ear AirPods, more new Apple Watch features found hidden in iOS 14
Over-the-ear AirPods, more new Apple Watch features found hidden in iOS 14
Apple says that you can now use this product to kill any coronavirus on your iPhone
Apple says that you can now use this product to kill any coronavirus on your iPhone
Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)
Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)
Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more

Popular stories

T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless