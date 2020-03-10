Huawei teases big P40 series camera upgrade as it cancels event in Paris
Instead, the company is now going to unveil its next-gen flagships through an online event that’ll be streamed across its social channels and website. The time and date remain unchanged, so if you’re interested in watching the announcements live be sure to clear your schedule between 14:00 CET and 16:00 CET on March 26.
In addition to the revised event plans, Huawei today published a cheeky teaser of the Huawei P40 series. It showcases the rear camera bump and hints at a big upgrade in that department with the “Visionary Photography” hashtag.
Huawei itself hasn’t yet revealed any official details about its camera plans, but recently leaked information suggests the P40 Pro will easily give the Galaxy S20 Ultra a run for its money.
Leading the way will apparently be a new 52-megapixel camera manufactured by Sony. It should be coupled with a Time-of-Flight sensor for improved portrait photography and a powerful 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.
But where things get particularly interesting is the zoom department. Whereas other flagship devices feature just one zoom camera, the Huawei P40 Pro reportedly packs two to ensure the best possible experience at all distances.
A more traditional 3x telephoto zoom implementation is expected to cover anything between 3x and 10x zoom thanks to Huawei’s software algorithms. But as soon as you hit that 10x mark, a crazy 10x periscope camera should kick in and likely enable up to 100x zoom.
Completing the package will reportedly be an LED flash, a noise canceling microphone, and a dedicated color temperature sensor to guarantee more accurate representations.
