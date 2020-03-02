Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro



Both of these are pretty impressive up to 10x zoom. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will sharpen the pictures a bit too much, but we do appreciate the detail this gives us, compared to the soft image that comes out of the Huawei P30 Pro.





Who has the better zoom? Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Huawei P30 Pro Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 82.03% Huawei P30 Pro 17.97%





However, cranking it up to 50x will rarely give you something to adequately work with. Sure, it's cool to have it for the moments you absolutely need to magnify something, but don't expect images that will wow your social media followers.Samsung's oversharpening has the tendency to go a bit overboard. Once the edges have become jagged and the halo effect is present, there's very little you can do to manually "fix up" a picture. Huawei tends to stay a bit more "honest" when it's zoomed up to 50x. The pictures are soft and smudgy, but you do have the option to sharpen it to taste via an app like Snapseed or the integrated Instagram tools.Which one of these phones performed better in your opinion?