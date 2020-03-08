Huawei P40 Pro camera details leak, could give the Galaxy S20 Ultra a run for its money
Weeks before Huawei unveils its next flagship series, a seemingly reliable source has spilled all the beans regarding the camera specs of the two devices. Provided that these turn out to be true, it might give the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Ultra some serious run for their money.
According to the rumor, the penta-camera version of the P40 Pro comes with a 52MP Sony IMX700 1/1.28″ RYYB camera sensor, a 40MP ultra-wide camera utilizing a Sony IMX650 RGGB 1/1.5″, a 3X telephoto, a ultra-long 10X periscope camera, and finally a depth-sensing ToF sensor. That's not all nestled at the camera island at the rear though - there's also a color temperature sensor, LED flashlight, and a mic.
The rest of the specs includes a display that's curved on all four sides. Two selfie cameras nestled in a punch-hole at the front will complement the look. All P40s will be powered by Huawei's own Kirin platform and will be 5G-enabled devices. The phones will arrive with Android 10, it would seem, but Google's Mobile Services will certainly be missing from Huawei's next flagships. Colors at launch are set to include Black, Blush Gold, Silver Frost, Deep Sea Blue, and Ice White.
Huawei will unveil the P40 series in paris on March 26.
