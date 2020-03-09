Huawei is expecting a 20% decline in smartphone sales for 2020
Last year, Huawei surpassed Apple and became the second-largest smartphone company by number of phones shipped. It sold over 240 million phones over the course of 2019, while for 2020, the number is only expected to reach 190 to 200 million.
The Huawei P40 models that will be announced on March 26 will come without Google services. It is estimated that the sales of those devices could be affected by the fact that European consumers would want Google apps on Android smartphones. Nevertheless, Huawei smartphones are still very popular in its homeland of China.
Recently, Google appealed to the US government for permission to work with Huawei. However, for the time being, Google apps still aren’t allowed on Huawei smartphones. Huawei has in response developed its own alternative, Huawei Mobile Services, along with Huawei’s AppGallery as an alternative to Google Play Store.
