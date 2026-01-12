Apple confirms who will help it make its big Siri upgrade work well
The more personalized version of Siri will use one of the leading AI models.
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Apple promised a smarter Siri so long ago that some of the company’s fans may have lost faith that it’ll actually come true. Now, the company has confirmed the rumored partnership with Google, which could help it turn Siri into a great personal assistant.
Apple has confirmed it’ll use Google’s Gemini AI model to power the long-awaited, more personalized version of Siri. In a statement to CNBC, the company said that Google’s technology is the most capable foundation for its own models.
Apple hasn’t shared additional details about the deal, nor a specific timeline for the launch of the Siri update. However, CNBC reports that its agreement with Google is part of a multi-year deal.
This announcement comes almost a year after Apple delayed the AI-powered version of Siri, which it first promised at WWDC 2024. At the time, the company said that the development of the more personalized Siri was taking “longer than we thought.”
Apple is expected to launch the new Siri with iOS 26.4 in just a few weeks. The AI-powered assistant is rumored to be able to understand the context of what is on the iPhone’s display, browse through personal data, and handle complex tasks based on that information. The update is expected to launch sometime in March, just in time to overshadow the Galaxy AI upgrades Samsung may introduce with One UI 8.5 and the Galaxy S26 series.
Last year, Google surprised everyone with the launch of Gemini 3, which turned into the leading AI model. As volatile as LLM development is, that’s an important win for the company, and it’s a signal that Apple may have chosen the right partner. I won’t get too excited before trying the final version of the AI-powered Siri, but I won’t be surprised if it works very well.
Apple will use Gemini AI to power the major Siri upgrade
Apple has confirmed it’ll use Google’s Gemini AI model to power the long-awaited, more personalized version of Siri. In a statement to CNBC, the company said that Google’s technology is the most capable foundation for its own models.
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After careful evaluation, we determined that Google’s technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and we’re excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for our users.
Apple hasn’t shared additional details about the deal, nor a specific timeline for the launch of the Siri update. However, CNBC reports that its agreement with Google is part of a multi-year deal.
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A long-awaited update
A snippet from a now deleted ad for Apple's 'More personal Siri'. | Image by Image credit — Apple
This announcement comes almost a year after Apple delayed the AI-powered version of Siri, which it first promised at WWDC 2024. At the time, the company said that the development of the more personalized Siri was taking “longer than we thought.”
Reports from June last year claimed that Apple was considering partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic. A few months later, rumors about a potential partnership with Google began circulating. Later, we heard reports that Apple would use a custom version of Gemini to build the new Siri and pay Google $1 billion a year for it.
Do you think Apple can have a comeback with Siri?
Yes, the wait will be worth it for sure
21.74%
Yes, because of Google’s technology
45.65%
Maybe
14.13%
No, its promises are impossible
18.48%
Apple is expected to launch the new Siri with iOS 26.4 in just a few weeks. The AI-powered assistant is rumored to be able to understand the context of what is on the iPhone’s display, browse through personal data, and handle complex tasks based on that information. The update is expected to launch sometime in March, just in time to overshadow the Galaxy AI upgrades Samsung may introduce with One UI 8.5 and the Galaxy S26 series.
The right move for Apple
Last year, Google surprised everyone with the launch of Gemini 3, which turned into the leading AI model. As volatile as LLM development is, that’s an important win for the company, and it’s a signal that Apple may have chosen the right partner. I won’t get too excited before trying the final version of the AI-powered Siri, but I won’t be surprised if it works very well.
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