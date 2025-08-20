Google will finally allow you to change the icon shapes on Pixel’s home screen. Here’s what you need to know.
You could choose from five icon shapes to customize your home screen in a new way.
Today, Google launched the Pixel 10, but that’s far from everything new from the company. Along with the device premiere, we’ve also got the latest Android Canary update, which brings a long-awaited icon personalization ability for the home screen of Pixel devices.
The August 2025 Android Canary update adds the ability to customize the shapes of the icons on the home screen. Spotted by Android Authority, the customization option allows you to choose one of five preset shapes.
Changing the icon shapes on Android isn’t a radically new idea. It was an option on the Pixel Launcher with Android 12, but it was later removed. The change first surfaced in an early beta version of Android 16 last year.
In March, a more robust version of it was spotted in the code of the Android 16 Beta 3 release. Then, a menu with six shapes was uncovered. Those were the same five shapes we’re getting in the current Canary update, and an extra complex clover option, which is now missing.
Android has always been famous for providing great customization options. Devices like the Pixel 10 and Galaxy S25 Ultra allow much easier customization than the iOS-powered iPhone 16. That’s why all finalists in our home screen contest are from Android phones.
I love having the opportunity to customize my devices, but I rarely do it. Whenever I’ve tried changing my home screen too much, I end up with a barely usable setup and shortly return to the default. That’s why such a change is not a deal breaker for me, but I appreciate it.
The August 2025 Android Canary update adds the ability to customize the shapes of the icons on the home screen. Spotted by Android Authority, the customization option allows you to choose one of five preset shapes.
Once you open the Wallpaper & Style app, you will notice that the Icons menu has changed. It now allows you to enable icon theming and switch the default circle-shaped icons to something else. The other options are a square, four-sided cookie, a seven-sided cookie, and an arch.
The new icon shapes on Android | Image credit — Mishaal Rahman, Android Authority
Changing the icon shapes on Android isn’t a radically new idea. It was an option on the Pixel Launcher with Android 12, but it was later removed. The change first surfaced in an early beta version of Android 16 last year.
In March, a more robust version of it was spotted in the code of the Android 16 Beta 3 release. Then, a menu with six shapes was uncovered. Those were the same five shapes we’re getting in the current Canary update, and an extra complex clover option, which is now missing.
Such design changes might seem innocuous at first, but they’re quite significant. Icon shapes could easily clash with the contents of some icons, which might be the reason why one of the shapes we’ve seen earlier is now gone. That’s also an easy way to change the appearance of a home screen drastically.
Android has always been famous for providing great customization options. Devices like the Pixel 10 and Galaxy S25 Ultra allow much easier customization than the iOS-powered iPhone 16. That’s why all finalists in our home screen contest are from Android phones.
I love having the opportunity to customize my devices, but I rarely do it. Whenever I’ve tried changing my home screen too much, I end up with a barely usable setup and shortly return to the default. That’s why such a change is not a deal breaker for me, but I appreciate it.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: