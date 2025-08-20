Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Google will finally allow you to change the icon shapes on Pixel’s home screen. Here’s what you need to know.

You could choose from five icon shapes to customize your home screen in a new way.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Google Pixel
Google will finally allow you to change the icon shapes on Pixel’s home screen. Here’s what you need to know.
Today, Google launched the Pixel 10, but that’s far from everything new from the company. Along with the device premiere, we’ve also got the latest Android Canary update, which brings a long-awaited icon personalization ability for the home screen of Pixel devices.

The August 2025 Android Canary update adds the ability to customize the shapes of the icons on the home screen. Spotted by Android Authority, the customization option allows you to choose one of five preset shapes.

Once you open the Wallpaper & Style app, you will notice that the Icons menu has changed. It now allows you to enable icon theming and switch the default circle-shaped icons to something else. The other options are a square, four-sided cookie, a seven-sided cookie, and an arch.



Changing the icon shapes on Android isn’t a radically new idea. It was an option on the Pixel Launcher with Android 12, but it was later removed. The change first surfaced in an early beta version of Android 16 last year. 

In March, a more robust version of it was spotted in the code of the Android 16 Beta 3 release. Then, a menu with six shapes was uncovered. Those were the same five shapes we’re getting in the current Canary update, and an extra complex clover option, which is now missing.

Such design changes might seem innocuous at first, but they’re quite significant. Icon shapes could easily clash with the contents of some icons, which might be the reason why one of the shapes we’ve seen earlier is now gone. That’s also an easy way to change the appearance of a home screen drastically.

Would you change the shape of your home screen icons?

Vote View Result


Android has always been famous for providing great customization options. Devices like the Pixel 10 and Galaxy S25 Ultra allow much easier customization than the iOS-powered iPhone 16. That’s why all finalists in our home screen contest are from Android phones.

I love having the opportunity to customize my devices, but I rarely do it. Whenever I’ve tried changing my home screen too much, I end up with a barely usable setup and shortly return to the default. That’s why such a change is not a deal breaker for me, but I appreciate it.

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 13

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile race towards 6G, but there's a catch you need to know
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile race towards 6G, but there's a catch you need to know
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless