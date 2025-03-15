A long-lost personalization feature might be returning to the Google Pixel launcher





This change is coming from a new version of the Pixel wallpaper app, which Google has been working on for a while. It's not clear exactly when this update will be available, but many are certainly looking forward to it. Having this feature available natively will mean that you will no longer need to rely on third party launchers.



It's interesting how small changes like this can make a big difference in how people use their phones. For many, a personalized look is important, and this update gives Pixel users a little more control over their device's appearance. Personally, I think this is a good move because it gives people more options without needing to download extra apps. It means those who prefer the simple Pixel experience can now have a little more control over how their screen looks, which could make the phone feel more personal and user-friendly.

It looks like Google is about to give Pixel phone users a way to change how their app icons look on the home screen, giving a bit more control over the device's appearance. For a long time, if you wanted to change the shape of your icons on a Pixel phone, you had to use a third party launcher, but now it appears that Google is bringing this feature to its own Pixel Launcher.This feature isn't exactly new as it was part of the Pixel Launcher as early as Android 12, however, it has since then been inexplicably removed. This is a big deal because while Pixel phones have some neat tricks, but while others have been adopting more personalization features, the Pixel Launcher has largely remained unchained for a few years now. Simple features, like being able to choose the shape of your icons, or even just being able to remove the static "At a Glance" widget, remain unavailable.