Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

A long-lost personalization feature might be returning to the Google Pixel launcher

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Google Pixel
Image of the front screen on the Pixel 9 Pro
It looks like Google is about to give Pixel phone users a way to change how their app icons look on the home screen, giving a bit more control over the device's appearance. For a long time, if you wanted to change the shape of your icons on a Pixel phone, you had to use a third party launcher, but now it appears that Google is bringing this feature to its own Pixel Launcher.

This feature isn't exactly new as it was part of the Pixel Launcher as early as Android 12, however, it has since then been inexplicably removed. This is a big deal because while Pixel phones have some neat tricks, but while others have been adopting more personalization features, the Pixel Launcher has largely remained unchained for a few years now. Simple features, like being able to choose the shape of your icons, or even just being able to remove the static "At a Glance" widget, remain unavailable.

We saw hints of this change a few months back, and now it looks like it's becoming a reality. Uncovered in the code of Android 16 Beta 3 is a new menu where you can pick from six different shapes for your icons. These shapes include circles, squares, and some more unusual shapes like a seven-sided cookie or a complex clover. 

Icon shapes that could be coming to Android 16. | Images credit — Android Authority

This change is coming from a new version of the Pixel wallpaper app, which Google has been working on for a while. It's not clear exactly when this update will be available, but many are certainly looking forward to it. Having this feature available natively will mean that you will no longer need to rely on third party launchers.

It's interesting how small changes like this can make a big difference in how people use their phones. For many, a personalized look is important, and this update gives Pixel users a little more control over their device's appearance. Personally, I think this is a good move because it gives people more options without needing to download extra apps. It means those who prefer the simple Pixel experience can now have a little more control over how their screen looks, which could make the phone feel more personal and user-friendly.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Verizon representative quits $3/hour job after burning out
Verizon representative quits $3/hour job after burning out
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon

Latest News

That Pixel 10 trio looks too boring for Google not to have an ace up its sleeve
That Pixel 10 trio looks too boring for Google not to have an ace up its sleeve
Motorola's next foldable might actually be good news for Pixel Flip fans (and bad – for Apple fans)
Motorola's next foldable might actually be good news for Pixel Flip fans (and bad – for Apple fans)
Google's playing with your notifications in Android 16 and it's a double-edged sword
Google's playing with your notifications in Android 16 and it's a double-edged sword
Tim Cook is handling Siri's AI disaster all wrong - Apple analyst says Jobs did it better
Tim Cook is handling Siri's AI disaster all wrong - Apple analyst says Jobs did it better
Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S25 Ultra, Apple Watch 10, AirPods Pro 2, and more unbeatable discounts
Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S25 Ultra, Apple Watch 10, AirPods Pro 2, and more unbeatable discounts
Apple will fix the biggest security flaw in its messaging truce with Android
Apple will fix the biggest security flaw in its messaging truce with Android
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless