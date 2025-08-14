$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Home screen contest: Vote for your favourite design!

The finalists are in, and it’s now up to you to decide whose setup will take first place.

A couple of weeks ago we announced a little friendly contest, where you could share your unique home screen designs and compete to become the community’s top pick. Well, the submissions are in and our team had a great time sorting through the many unique, functional, and just plain cool setups you sent us. Picking just a few was no easy task, but we've made our decisions.

It's now up to you to decide who will be crowned the home screen king or queen. We've selected our top picks and you can find the 7 finalists below. Take your time to check them all out, then cast your vote for the design you think is the most original, useful, and full of character.

Here are the finalists (the numbers don't represent ranks):


#1 Definitely a car guy



#2 A pirate's dream



#3 Off the grid



#4 Gloomy minimalism



#5 All the essentials



#6 Clean & playful



#7 Quirky & colorful



Which home screen setup is your favorite?

Vote View Result

