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Instagram is giving you the reins for its algorithm with a Reels update

Meta is giving Instagram users much more control over what they see.

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Long gone are the days when we opened Instagram to check what our friends and family members were up to. Now, our feeds are full of content that’s supposed to be tailored to our interests, but the algorithm often makes mistakes. Meta knows that, and it is now giving Instagram users a way to fix their algorithms.

Instagram is giving users control over their Reels algorithm


Instagram is launching a feature that allows you to fine-tune the type of videos that appear in your Reels feed. The new feature, called Your Algorithm, gives you access to details about the topics Instagram thinks you’re already interested in based on your previous activity.

Inside the Your Algorithm menu, you can remove some existing topics or add new topics. That would give the app a more precise idea of what videos you actually like to see. Instagram says the feature is based on AI, though it doesn’t explain what that means.

Using AI, you can now more easily view and personalize the topics that shape your Reels, making recommendations feel even more tailored to you.
Instagram, December 2025

More customization coming soon



Meta says that the customizations to Reels are only a first step for Instagram. The company plans to introduce adjustable algorithms to the Explore tab and “more places in the app soon.” Meta recently launched a feature on Threads that allows users to adjust the algorithm by tagging their posts with “dear algo.”

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Do you want to customize your algorithm?
No, I like it as it is
11.11%
Maybe, if the customization is easy
22.22%
Yes, I’d overhaul it completely
66.67%
9 Votes


Your Algorithm on Instagram is available in the US starting today, and Meta says it will be available globally in English soon. To use it, you need to follow these steps:

  1. Go to a Reel video
  2. Select the icon with two lines with hearts at the top-right corner

From that menu, you can see the summary of topics that you’re recommended and type in the topics you want to see more or less of. You can also share the list of your interests in a story.

I need more customization


I love the idea of customizing Instagram. After tailoring my Reels feed, I’d happily remove them from my main feed and limit them to the Reels submenu. Then, I’d put my DMs back where they were before Instagram’s recent redesign. I doubt Meta would like that, but a man can dream.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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