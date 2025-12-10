Instagram is giving you the reins for its algorithm with a Reels update

More customization coming soon





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Do you want to customize your algorithm? No, I like it as it is 11.11% Maybe, if the customization is easy 22.22% Yes, I’d overhaul it completely 66.67% Vote 9 Votes

Go to a Reel video Select the icon with two lines with hearts at the top-right corner

I need more customization

Meta says that the customizations to Reels are only a first step for Instagram. The company plans to introduce adjustable algorithms to the Explore tab and “more places in the app soon.” Meta recently launched a feature on Threads that allows users to adjust the algorithm by tagging their posts with “dear algo.”Your Algorithm on Instagram is available in the US starting today, and Meta says it will be available globally in English soon. To use it, you need to follow these steps:From that menu, you can see the summary of topics that you’re recommended and type in the topics you want to see more or less of. You can also share the list of your interests in a story.I love the idea of customizing Instagram. After tailoring my Reels feed, I’d happily remove them from my main feed and limit them to the Reels submenu. Then, I’d put my DMs back where they were before Instagram’s recent redesign. I doubt Meta would like that, but a man can dream.