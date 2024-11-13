Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Android 16 may bring back home screen icon shape customization options

By
0comments
Android 15 just got released not too long ago for Pixel phones, and we're already hearing plenty of info about next year's OS upgrade, Android 16. It seems now that Android 16 may bring back the custom icon shapes feature, something that would delight many Android users.

The popular feature lets users change the shapes of their home screen icons, and unfortunately for many, it was removed in recent Android updates. However, it seems that the Mountain View tech giant is testing bringing it back as a customization tool.

Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 was recently introduced, and it includes a potential new customization feature. Google News Telegram channel reports that the version includes a hidden "app shape & layout" menu which was found in the Pixel wallpaper app. The existence of this menu indicates possible enhancements to icon customization, rumored to come with Android 16.

The menu has two tabs: Shape and Layout. The Shape tab is reported to contain six unique options for you to change your home screen icon shapes. The Layout menu gives you the option to adjust the home screen grid layout to your liking.


The feature is not functional in the Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1, but its existence points to Google working on bringing back one of Android's most popular customization options.

Google simplified customizations under its Material You design and that was when the option to change icon shapes was removed. Adding it back would give users even more control over how your home screen looks, which is something Android fans have been proud of since... always, actually.

The custom icon shapes feature seems to be in its early development and has not been confirmed officially yet. I'm pretty sure that when (and if) this feature gets released, nobody using an Android phone will dislike it. After all, Android is pretty customizable and that's one of its strong suits, so having this option seems (at least to me) like a must. Let's hope we see it functional with Android 16!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
