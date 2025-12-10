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Android 17 may come with a security feature you’d be shocked it didn’t already have

You may no longer need third-party tools to protect your apps with the next Android update.

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Everyone has sensitive data on their smartphones, and sometimes that data is stored in apps you may want to protect with an extra security layer. While Android already has Private Space, it lacks a more convenient way to protect your apps. That may change with the next major update of Google’s mobile OS.

Android 17 may finally have an app lock feature


Google may finally introduce a native app lock feature with Android 17 that will work on the system level of the OS. Traces of the new feature were found by Android Authority in the code of a recent Android Canary release.

The code mentions a new App Lock API that can be used with any default launcher. That means the feature will be available not only for Pixel phones, but for every other Android device.

Google is catching up


Google’s Private Space is a bit more complicated than an app lock feature. | Video by Google

Some Android users may be confused because their phones already support app locking. However, that's because some OEMs, such as OnePlus, have developed their own solutions.

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Google's native solution is called Private Space. That feature is different and more complicated than a simple app lock. Apps in Private Space are completely siloed from the rest of the OS, use a separate user profile, and can’t be accessed very easily.

Meanwhile, an app lock feature simply locks apps and requires the use of face unlock, fingerprint authentication, or a passcode to access them. Outside of that, the apps remain connected to the rest of the operating system and can be put on the home screen. Google already offers a similar feature with its own Google Photos app.

Do you use app lock on your phone?
Yes
34.29%
Yes, with a third-party app
10%
No, but I would use if it was available
32.86%
No, I don’t need it
22.86%
70 Votes


Apple was among the first major brands to introduce an app lock feature with iOS 18. Samsung, Google, and Motorola don’t. Instead, Samsung supports Secure Folder, and Motorola has its own Moto Secure menu with folders in it. Both of those function in ways similar to Google’s Private Space.

It should’ve been there before


That’s one of the features I am genuinely surprised wasn’t available earlier to many more devices. It hits the perfect balance of security and convenience that could serve more people than any siloed space could.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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