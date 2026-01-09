Google could finally let you control how your caller ID shows up on other phones

A big limitation could soon be fixed





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Unlike the Contact Posters feature on iOS devices, the Calling Cards feature doesn't allow you to manage how your own caller ID appears on other people's Android phones . Google quickly identified this limitation, and reports from October last year indicated that it had already begun to address it. In fact, an APK teardown revealed a new "My Calling Card" option in the Phone by Google app, which was non-functional at the time.





Recommended For You Now, a new APK teardown of the latest beta version of the Google Phone app reportedly reveals a customizable "My calling card" feature. In addition to allowing you to choose a photo of your choice and customize the fonts, it also lets you configure whether your Calling Card appears only for known contacts or even for unsaved contacts you call.





Google's description of the feature states that the person you're calling will "see your name, photo, and other Google info." The app will automatically crop your Calling Card image on the receiver's smartphone depending on their phone's size.

You might wonder what actually happens when the recipient already has your contact saved and has configured a Calling Card for you on their Android device. In that case, the Phone by Google app gives priority to the Calling Card they have configured for you, rather than the one you've set to appear on their device. And as you might have guessed, if the recipient hasn't set a Calling Card for you, then the one you've created will appear on their device.





Which Google Phone app feature do you like the most? Scam Detection. 70% Call Recording. 5% Voice Translate. 15% Calling Cards. 10% Caller ID Announcement. 0% Vote 20 Votes

Better late than never



The tech giant introduced the Calling Cards feature to Android back in August last year, meaning it took almost 5 months to address a limitation that shouldn't have existed since day one. It's worth noting that the change has currently only been spotted in the beta version of the Phone by Google app.



Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy The tech giant introduced the Calling Cards feature to Android back in August last year, meaning it took almost 5 months to address a limitation that shouldn't have existed since day one. It's worth noting that the change has currently only been spotted in the beta version of the Phone by Google app.

Although it seems certain that it will come to a stable build of the app, there's no time window on when it's coming. Other than the missing ability to customize how my Calling Card appears on others' devices, I like pretty much everything that the Phone by Google app offers. Features like the built-in scam detector, phone call recorder, and caller ID announcements make the app an ideal calling app.

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