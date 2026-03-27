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Google testing feature that will charge Android phones faster

In Android 17 Beta 3, Google is testing a feature that will allow Android phones to focus their resources on charging.

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Google tests battery charging feature for Android devices. | Image by PhoneArena
Yesterday's release of Android 17 Beta 3 included some new features and bug fixes. The update was able to exterminate the bug that caused the "Hey Google" hot word to stop working on Pixel phones. After installing Android 17 Beta 3, this feature works faster and better than ever. The update also debuted the multitasking App Bubbles that were introduced in Android 17 Beta 2.

Hidden code discovered in Android 17 Beta 3


If you long-press on an app icon from your home screen, select Bubble from the pop-up menu. The app whose icon you pressed turns into an app icon bubble that you can move anywhere on the screen of your phone. When you're ready to use the app, tap the app icon bubble and a smaller window opens with the app inside of it. It's a great way to multitask on your Pixel phone. Also exciting for Android and Pixel users was the discovery of code strings in Android 17 Beta 3

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Going through the new Beta release, Android Authority discovered references to a new feature called "Priority Charging." When enabled, Priority Charging will pause background activity, such as app updates, allowing the device to concentrate on delivering faster charging speeds. Strings of code found in the just released Beta show how Google is positioning Priority Charging as a feature to use when you're short on time, and you need your phone to charge at the fastest possible charging speed. Calls and texts will not be affected. 

String of code related to Priority Charging feature.
Code strings related to the Priority Charging feature being tested by Google. | Image by Android Authority

A new feature could allow Android users to get a speedy battery charge when time is short


The code strings discovered also revealed that the feature recommends users use a charger running at a speed of 30W or higher. This shows that Google expects Priority Charging users to have a fast charging speed so that when the feature is turned on, more power will be focused on the task of charging the phone's battery. It should be noted that Google says that when Priority Charging is enabled, Android will manage the temperature of the phone to prevent it from overheating. Faster charging usually increases the temperature inside a handset.

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Would you use such a feature?
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Priority Charging could turn out to be a great feature for Android users who need to charge their phones but don't have too much time to do so. Since you really can't see any hint of Priority Charging from the Android 17 Beta 3 update, it seems that Google is testing the feature behind the scenes.

This sounds like a feature that I would probably use often while out and about with my Pixel.

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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