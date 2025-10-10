Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge

foldable phone

Google explains how it built the gearless hinge on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Normally, a hinge has four gears with teeth that allow for the two halves of the device to rotate symmetrically as it opens and closes. On the other hand, a gearless hinge uses CAMs, which are mechanical components that convert rotational motion to linear motion, in order to maintain the symmetrical motion.

Gearless hinges and mechanisms

Galaxy Z Fold 7 , which uses a water droplet design with a multi-rail structure. This hinge design also allowed for Samsung to considerably slim down the Fold 7 . Google's main competitor when it comes to foldables is the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung is also not using gears for the hinge of that phone. The South Korean giant includes a new Armor Flex hinge in the, which uses a water droplet design with a multi-rail structure. This hinge design also allowed for Samsung to considerably slim down the





Which foldable phone would you prefer? Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Apple’s rumored foldable iPhone Another brand A clamshell foldable (Z Flip, Razr) Not into foldables. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 66.67% Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 16.67% Apple’s rumored foldable iPhone 0% Another brand 0% A clamshell foldable (Z Flip, Razr) 0% Not into foldables. 16.67%

Foldables are in to stay, and I'm loving it

For now, the only thing that's been stopping me from upgrading to a foldable phone is the display crease, which seems inevitable at this time. The dent in the screen, no matter how small, annoys me when scrolling or interacting with the screen. Apple has been rumored to have managed to pull off a 'creaseless foldable'. But I'll believe it when I see it.







