Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge

Google reveals the gearless hinge that makes the Pixel 10 Pro Fold smoother and more durable.

Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is Google's current foldable phone, which was announced in August alongside the Pixel 10, Pro, and Pro XL. It just became available recently, though, and now the Mountain View tech giant has published a blog post giving us details on how it made its gearless hinge. 

Google explains how it built the gearless hinge on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold 


Google chose that method for the hinge that was less safe and more aggressive, according to Google's designers and engineers. Apparently, this approach was taken without sacrificing the benefits of "pro-level phones", as Google puts it. 

The gearless hinge was chosen because gears can cause issues over time by accumulating dust stuck between them. That would degrade the opening and closing experience on the foldable, which is actually the main aspect of foldable phones to begin with. Also, a gearless hinge is more reliable, notes Google. 

Normally, a hinge has four gears with teeth that allow for the two halves of the device to rotate symmetrically as it opens and closes. On the other hand, a gearless hinge uses CAMs, which are mechanical components that convert rotational motion to linear motion, in order to maintain the symmetrical motion. 


These CAMs are loaded with springs, so when either half of the device is opened, the other half is forced to follow. 

The use of this hinge also allowed Google to go for bigger screens and smaller bezels, as well as a bigger battery. On top of that, the gearless hinge protrudes less from the body of the phone, so the foldable offers a better in-hand grip and feel. Also, the phone can rock an IP68 rating because the small spaces that the gears from the old hinge required were no longer needed. 

Gearless hinges and mechanisms 


Google's main competitor when it comes to foldables is the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Samsung is also not using gears for the hinge of that phone. The South Korean giant includes a new Armor Flex hinge in the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which uses a water droplet design with a multi-rail structure. This hinge design also allowed for Samsung to considerably slim down the Fold 7

Which foldable phone would you prefer?

Vote View Result

The mechanism of how a foldable phone folds is key to the experience with these types of phones. It's basically their main selling point, after all: that they fold. So it's super important for companies to ensure not only that the design of the crucial hinge doesn't ruin the phone experience, but also that it endures over time. 

Foldables are in to stay, and I'm loving it 


I like foldables a lot. They are portable, yet you can access a bigger screen when needed, and needless to say, they look super fancy as well. So I'm happy to see that the industry is growing more and more. 

We're now waiting for Apple to finally join the race as well, and its first foldable iPhone is rumored to come next year. I'm excited to see it. 

For now, the only thing that's been stopping me from upgrading to a foldable phone is the display crease, which seems inevitable at this time. The dent in the screen, no matter how small, annoys me when scrolling or interacting with the screen. Apple has been rumored to have managed to pull off a 'creaseless foldable'. But I'll believe it when I see it. 

