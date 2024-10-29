Google Play Store may soon use AI to answer your app questions
Google has been pouring resources into artificial intelligence lately, so it's no shocker that it wants to weave AI into more of its products. The latest target? The Play Store – the go-to spot for most Android users looking to download apps and games for Android phones.
A recent report reveals that the latest version of the Google Play Store, 43.3.32-31, has hints of a new AI-powered feature called "Ask a question." This nifty addition will likely allow users to pose questions about the app or game they're checking out.
The AI-generated Q&A feature isn't available just yet in the Google Play Store, and Google hasn't officially commented on it. So, there's no word on when it might roll out to users. However, this kind of functionality makes perfect sense for practical AI applications and could benefit both users and app developers. Fingers crossed, we will see this feature roll out soon.
Wonder about an app? Ask Google's AI
From the clues found in the app, it seems this feature will appear on individual app listings and search results. Users can expect to see a button or text prompting them to "Ask a question," leading to an input field where they can type their queries and receive AI-generated responses.
I think this feature would indeed be helpful when you're trying to figure out if an app is right for you. After all, sometimes, you just don't have the time or patience to sift through long descriptions to find the info you need. With this, you could get straight answers without the hassle.
Not long ago, Google Play kicked off a new chapter in its evolution. | Video credit – Google
Last year, Google rolled out AI-generated review summaries in the Play Store to help users quickly assess whether an app or game suits their needs. Then came AI-powered FAQs, and now this upcoming feature will tie everything together, making AI an even bigger part of the Play Store experience.
