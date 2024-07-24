Google Play announces a new chapter and evolution: AI, gaming, rewards and more

Sam Bright, VP & GM of Google Play, briefing the media on the new Google Play features | Photo Credit — Stephen Bondio for Google





Enhanced discovery and personalized recommendations





Google Play's multi-select interest filters | Image credit — Google





Personalized recommendations are a key focus. To address this, Google has introduced multi-select interest filters allows users to manually specify their preferences, ensuring more relevant game suggestions based on individual gaming interests.



Curated spaces and comics in Japan Curated spaces in Google Play cater to specific interests, offering a centralized hub for content exploration. Following a pilot for cricket enthusiasts in India, Google Play has partnered with Japanese comic publishers to launch a dedicated space for comics in Japan. Users can access comics-related content, including free previews, events, trailers, and reviews, all in one place.





Sample of "Chainsaw Man" manga in Google Play | Image credit — Google

Unfortunately, this experience is currently only available in Japan and in Japanese. During the briefing, the question came up several times on whether this would eventually expand to other regions. However, Google had no further information to share on that at this time. Hopefully, this is something that can be made possible in the future.

Play Pass, Google's subscription service, provides access to over 1,000 games and apps without ads or in-app purchases. However, Play Pass will now expand its offerings by including new deals in Asphalt Legends Unite, Call of Duty: Mobile, Candy Crush Saga, and the upcoming addition of Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance. New subscribers in select regions will be able to enjoy a significant discount for their first three months.





However, the highlight of the changes across gaming is the expansion of Google Play Games on PC, which will now allow users to enjoy mobile games on multiple devices seamlessly.





Multiscreen and multi-game experience on Google Play Games | Images credit — Google





These changes will allow you to start a game on your mobile device, and then seamlessly switch it over to your PC if you wanted. The upcoming multi-game capabilities will enable PC gamers to play multiple titles simultaneously, enhancing the overall gaming experience.





Google Play super weekly prizes can get you some very nice new tech | Images credit — PhoneArena

The new Collections experience in the U.S. will curate relevant content from various apps directly on the home screen. Automatically organized categories like Shop, Watch, and Listen simplify content discovery and resumption.





Google Play's personalized content into categories | Images credit — Google

Google Play prioritizes transparency and control, so users can now manage their app data preferences through "Personalization in Play," ensuring a tailored experience while respecting privacy choices.



