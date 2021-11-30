Pokemon Unite wins Google Play’s Best Game of 2021, here are the rest of the winners

Pokemon Unite wins Google Play’s Best Game of 2021, here are the rest of the winners0
Before we dive into the rest of the categories, it’s worth mentioning that the Paramount+ app and Garena Free Fire MAX game received the Users’ Choice 2021 award.
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- MARVEL Future Revolution
- Pokémon UNITE
- Rogue Land
- Suspects: Mystery Mansion
Best Game Changers
- Inked
- JanKenUP!
- Knights of San Francisco
- Overboard!
- Tears of Themis
Best Indies
- 7 Billion Humans
- Bird Alone
- Donut County
- My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
- Puzzling Peaks EXE
Best Pick Up & Play
- Cats in Time
- Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
- Disney POP TOWN
- Switchcraft
- Towers
Best for Tablets
- Chicken Police — Paint it RED!
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
- Overboard!
- The Procession to Calvary
Unlike previous years, Google has decided to expand 2021’s awards to apps and games on tablets, plus apps on Wear OS and Google TV. The titles above received awards based on the feedback coming from Android users in the United States.