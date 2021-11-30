Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Deal: Apple AirPods 2 at $149!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Deal: Apple AirPods 2 at $149!

 View
Cyber Monday deals
Catch limited-time Cyber Monday deals on tech before they are gone!
Android Games

Pokemon Unite wins Google Play’s Best Game of 2021, here are the rest of the winners

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Pokemon Unite wins Google Play’s Best Game of 2021, here are the rest of the winners
Pokemon Unite, the latest game from Niantic and The Pokemon Company, has been recognized as the best game of 2021, according to Google Play. Voted by Android users, Pokemon Unite has been awarded the prestigious prize for its “dynamic gameplay and cross-platform experience.”



Before we dive into the rest of the categories, it’s worth mentioning that the Paramount+ app and Garena Free Fire MAX game received the Users’ Choice 2021 award.

Best Competitive
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • MARVEL Future Revolution
  • Pokémon UNITE
  • Rogue Land
  • Suspects: Mystery Mansion

Best Game Changers
  • Inked
  • JanKenUP!
  • Knights of San Francisco
  • Overboard!
  • Tears of Themis

Best Indies
  • 7 Billion Humans
  • Bird Alone
  • Donut County
  • My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
  • Puzzling Peaks EXE

Best Pick Up & Play
  • Cats in Time
  • Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
  • Disney POP TOWN
  • Switchcraft
  • Towers

Best for Tablets
  • Chicken Police — Paint it RED!
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
  • Overboard!
  • The Procession to Calvary

Unlike previous years, Google has decided to expand 2021’s awards to apps and games on tablets, plus apps on Wear OS and Google TV. The titles above received awards based on the feedback coming from Android users in the United States.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

A new Peanuts cartoon comes to Apple TV+ on December 10th. Check out the trailer now!
by Alan Friedman,  0
A new Peanuts cartoon comes to Apple TV+ on December 10th. Check out the trailer now!
Camera specs leak for the 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
by Alan Friedman,  0
Camera specs leak for the 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
Truecaller drops the biggest update in a while
by Cosmin Vasile,  2
Truecaller drops the biggest update in a while
Huawei's rumored foldable flip phone said to employ a next-generation hinge
by Alan Friedman,  3
Huawei's rumored foldable flip phone said to employ a next-generation hinge
Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro live photos reveal more details
by Cosmin Vasile,  3
Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro live photos reveal more details
Apple might be working on a new multi-device charger
by Alan Friedman,  4
Apple might be working on a new multi-device charger
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless