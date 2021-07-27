Google TV Android app update adds support for more streaming services

Great news for Google TV app
users, as a new update is now making its way to Android devices in the coming days. Google
has just announced that the TV Android app in the US is going to receive a new update this week and brings changes to the interface, better recommendations, and more ways to watch.
The most important change included in the update is the addition of a new 16:9 widescreen movie and show posters. Also, Rotten Tomatoes scores have been added under each poster. Users will now be able to mark shows they have already seen by tapping the “watched” icon to get updated recommendations in their “For you” tab in their place.
The update also introduces more rows of personalized recommendations that will allow Google TV users to browse for their next movie or show. Google also revealed that it made improvements to the app's recommendation system to make it easier to find something that fits a user's interests.
Last but not least, the Google TV app now features support for even more streaming services, including Discovery+, Viki, PBS kids, and Boomerang. Also, support for on-demand content from live TV like YouTube TV
, Philo, and fuboTV is available too.
Keep in mind that the update will not remove the Watchlist feature, and all previously purchased movies and shows will still show up in your Library tab.