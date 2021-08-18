Pokemon Unite for Android and iOS finally has a release date

A pre-registration campaign is underway, so if you log into the mobile version of Pokemon Unite by October 31, 2021, you can receive in-game items in celebration of the mobile launch. According to developers, items awarded will be based on the total number of players who pre-register for the mobile version of Pokemon Unite.
If one million people pre-register for Pokemon Unite, they will all receive 1000 Aeos Tickets when the game launches next month, while two million pre-registrations means they will receive a Pikachu Unite License. Last but not least, five million pre-registrants will net players an awesome skin, the Festival Style: Pikachu Holowear.
In Pokemon Unite, players must team up for 5-on-5 team battles and try to score the most points within the allotted time. The goal is to defeat wild Pokemon, level up, evolve your own Pokemon, and try to prevent the opposing team from scoring any points.
Pokemon Unite will feature cross-play at launch, which means players from Android or iOS can challenge others playing the game on the Nintendo Switch. Progress between the two versions of the game can be synced via the Nintendo Account or Pokemon Trainer Club.