Mint Mobile just used T-Mobile’s network strength to give you more for the same price
Its Unlimited plan just got stronger without costing a dollar more.
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Mint Mobile has been on a streak lately, rolling out deal after deal to pull in more customers from its rivals – and honestly, it is hard not to notice.
The prepaid carrier, which runs on T-Mobile’s network and is now actually part of the T-Mobile family, is making its already extremely cheap Unlimited plan even more appealing.
That means a full year of unlimited service costs just $180 – usually $360 – so you are basically saving the same amount you are spending. The shorter options stay cheap, too: $45 upfront for 3 months or $90 for 6 months.
Since Mint Mobile is a T-Mobile-owned MVNO, it uses the same network but sells service in 3-, 6-, or 12-month bundles. You pay upfront, but the monthly cost ends up way lower – especially during promotions like this one. If you don’t want to stress about a monthly phone bill and you’re fine with paying once every few months, Mint is a strong pick.
The carrier also recently dropped a new $40 bundle that combines your phone service and home internet, clearly pushing hard to bring more people on board.
But of course, if you are still on the fence or want to compare other carriers, you can always check out our full carrier breakdowns and see how Mint stacks up:
Unlimited plan gets an upgrade
The prepaid carrier, which runs on T-Mobile’s network and is now actually part of the T-Mobile family, is making its already extremely cheap Unlimited plan even more appealing.
The ongoing promo giving new customers a 50% discount on the Unlimited plan is still live, but Mint just sweetened the deal. Starting now, anyone who signs up for Mint Mobile’s Unlimited plan gets a big upgrade at no extra cost: hotspot data jumps from 10 GB to 20 GB, and the deprioritization threshold climbs from 35 GB to 50 GB.
This change takes effect immediately. You also still get unlimited talk, text, and data, free calling to Mexico, Canada, and the UK, and free Wi-Fi calling. And at the moment, new customers can grab 3, 6, or 12 months of premium unlimited service for just $15 per month.
That means a full year of unlimited service costs just $180 – usually $360 – so you are basically saving the same amount you are spending. The shorter options stay cheap, too: $45 upfront for 3 months or $90 for 6 months.
More hotspot data makes the plan even better
Mint Mobile runs on T-Mobile’s network, so it gets the same solid 5G (first map) and 4G (second map) coverage. | Image credit – FCC
Doubling the hotspot allotment and raising the limit to 50 GB makes this promo far more attractive for the typical user. Sure, it still won’t satisfy heavy streamers or hardcore hotspot users – those folks are better off sticking to postpaid plans from T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T, where you can get truly unlimited data without limits (for a much higher price, of course).
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But for people who don’t live online 24/7 and just want solid coverage at a super affordable rate, I think this deal is tough to beat.
Does Mint’s upgraded Unlimited plan make you want to switch?
Yes – 20 GB hotspot + 50 GB threshold is a steal.
51.85%
Maybe – I need to check coverage first.
14.81%
Not really – I prefer postpaid carriers.
11.11%
No – I’m staying with my current plan.
22.22%
A solid option for budget-friendly wireless
Since Mint Mobile is a T-Mobile-owned MVNO, it uses the same network but sells service in 3-, 6-, or 12-month bundles. You pay upfront, but the monthly cost ends up way lower – especially during promotions like this one. If you don’t want to stress about a monthly phone bill and you’re fine with paying once every few months, Mint is a strong pick.
The carrier also recently dropped a new $40 bundle that combines your phone service and home internet, clearly pushing hard to bring more people on board.
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