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Epic 50% discount plunges Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) to new all-time low price

The watch is unmissable right now, so act fast and save while you can!

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A Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) on a white background.
       View now at Amazon  
The 47mm Sapphire Edition of the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) may be an absolute powerhouse of a smartwatch, but with a price tag of about $1,000, it’s definitely a tough buy. Fortunately, a deal on Amazon lets you snag this bad boy for half off, making this an incredible time to be in the market for one.

Yep! The e-commerce giant is currently offering a 50% discount on this feature-rich timepiece, letting you pick one up for just south of $500. The best part is that this is a new record-low price for this model, so yes, it has never been a better time to get a brand-new Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) on Amazon.

Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) 47mm, Sapphire: Save $500!

$500 off (50%)
Amazon is offering a massive $500 discount on the Sapphire edition of the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2, allowing you to get the 47mm model for less than $500. This watch is built for anyone seeking a premium timepiece with rugged durability. At its current price, it’s a standout deal—make sure you don’t miss it.
Buy at Amazon

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I agree that spending $500 on a new timepiece could still feel like a lot, but it’s worth noting that this handsome fella delivers a ton of epicness at this price. With its fibre-reinforced polymer case, titanium bezel, and Sapphire crystal display, it offers incredible durability, making it a great pick for people with a more active lifestyle. Plus, it boasts up to 31 days of battery life, all while rocking a touch-sensitive AMOLED display.

As you’d expect from a true Garmin smartwatch, it also comes packed with advanced health and fitness tracking. For instance, you can monitor your energy reserves, stamina, and recovery time, alongside a suite of other metrics. Garmin Coach is on board as well, delivering personalized training plans.

Meanwhile, goodies like Garmin Pay and support for the Connect IQ store will let you make contactless payments and download third-party apps. Another selling point is the watch’s built-in LED flashlight, which is perfect for those times when you’re out and about in the wild during the night.

Not everything is sunshine and rainbows, though. While our friend here is loaded with features, it misses out on a built-in mic and speaker. In other words, you can’t use it for phone calls. On the bright side, you can still accept and reject calls, but you’ll have to speak using your phone.

But if that's not an issue for you, and you're looking for a rugged smartwatch with tons of functionalities, I think the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is worth grabbing at 50% off. If you agree, act fast and save with this deal now while you can!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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