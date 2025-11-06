Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

The Google Pixel Tablet is a major bargain ahead of Black Friday

Google Pixel fans can now save a hefty $120 on this capable mid-range Android tablet.

The old but gold Google Pixel Tablet is once again making headlines. Last month, the Android tablet dropped to an irresistible price for Prime members, and now, just about any Google Pixel fan can grab it for $120 off its original price. That brings the asking price to about $280 for the 8/128GB variant at Amazon.

Amazon is bringing the Google Pixel Tablet back under the spotlight with its latest deal on the 8/128GB Porcelain variant. Possibly for a limited time, you can get this dependable everyday device for $120 off its original price, which makes it much more affordable.
Sure, that’s a bit higher than what we saw on October Prime Day. Still, those who missed out on saving during the event and don’t want to wait for the upcoming Black Friday should definitely check it out.

Now, let’s get one thing clear right off the bat: this device isn’t exactly a mid-range champ. It packs the Tensor G2 chip, which is far from the latest or greatest Google chipset. But hey — daily tasks like browsing and casual entertainment still run smoothly, with no lag or stutter. If you don’t need insane horsepower, chances are you’ll be pretty satisfied with what this bad boy delivers on the performance front.

During our time with it — check out our Pixel Tablet review — we really liked how the slate handled multitasking and split-screen mode. Offering stable performance (though not blazing-fast), it’s definitely got the muscle for running several apps at once.

Display-wise, you’re getting a 10.95-inch LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. We know — 60Hz doesn’t sound awe-inspiring. But let’s not forget that even the latest iPad Air with an M3 chip supports the same refresh rate. With crisp visuals and respectable colors, the Pixel Tablet is a great pick for casual streaming.

So, yeah — the Google Pixel Tablet might not be the best sub-$400 tablet, but it’s still a perfectly decent choice for everyday use. If you missed out on Amazon’s Prime-exclusive sale from last month, now might be a great time to save. Grab your and save $120 at Amazon.

