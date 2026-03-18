Amazon turns Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro flagship into a bargain hunter's dream at $250 off
Probably the best diminutive Android phone on the market right now is on sale at an awesome discount.
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Small phones don't necessarily have to be modest phones. | Image by PhoneArena
When it rains, it pours. The old saying perfectly applies to Pixel 10 family deals, which often come in waves at major retailers like Amazon.
Right now, for instance, the smallest and humblest member of Google's latest high-end smartphone lineup is marked down by $250, the jumbo-sized Pixel 10 Pro XL super-flagship can be had at a $300 discount, and the diminutive Pixel 10 Pro powerhouse is on sale for 250 bucks less than usual as well.
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With a 6.3-inch 120Hz refresh rate-capable screen in tow and three awesome cameras slapped on its back, this model is obviously smaller than (but not necessarily inferior to) the 6.8-inch Pixel 10 Pro XL, as well as undeniably and substantially better than the "regular" Pixel 10 in a number of key departments.
As such, the Pixel 10 Pro's starting price is not set too low, but if you hurry, you can slash a very cool $250 off the $999 normally charged by Amazon for an entry-level 128GB storage configuration. That's up from a $200 discount available earlier this week, matching the handset's best deals from Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas, and most recently, a little over a month ago.
Just like all those previous times, I expect this latest price cut to go away soon, so you might not want to waste a lot of time if you feel you're looking at the best Android phone for you here. Especially if you want to be able to choose from Obsidian, Porcelain, and Moonstone colorways.
The 256GB storage variant, meanwhile, is marked down by $250 from a list price of $1,099 in a single Obsidian hue, with Amazon's discounts curiously capping off at only $200 as far as 512GB and 1TB models are concerned.
At $250 off list, the Pixel 10 Pro is currently cheaper than Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy S26, and while you could argue that the Google Tensor G5 processor is no match for the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the more affordable of these two handsets very clearly holds the advantage in the camera capabilities, memory, battery life, charging speeds, and screen quality departments.
Yes, I believe the Pixel 10 Pro is the overall smarter buy... as long as you don't mind its much chunkier figure.
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