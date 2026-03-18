Amazon turns Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro flagship into a bargain hunter's dream at $250 off









Google Pixel 10 Pro $250 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 Pro $250 off (23%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Obsidian Color Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





, as well as undeniably and substantially better than the "regular" Pixel 10 With a 6.3-inch 120Hz refresh rate-capable screen in tow and three awesome cameras slapped on its back, this model is obviously smaller than (but not necessarily inferior to) the 6.8-inch Pixel 10 Pro XL , as well as undeniably and substantially better than the "regular"in a number of key departments.





Pixel 10 Pro As such, the's starting price is not set too low, but if you hurry, you can slash a very cool $250 off the $999 normally charged by Amazon for an entry-level 128GB storage configuration. That's up from a $200 discount available earlier this week , matching the handset's best deals from Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas, and most recently, a little over a month ago.





Just like all those previous times, I expect this latest price cut to go away soon, so you might not want to waste a lot of time if you feel you're looking at the best Android phone for you here. Especially if you want to be able to choose from Obsidian, Porcelain, and Moonstone colorways.





The 256GB storage variant, meanwhile, is marked down by $250 from a list price of $1,099 in a single Obsidian hue, with Amazon's discounts curiously capping off at only $200 as far as 512GB and 1TB models are concerned.





Pixel 10 Pro is currently cheaper than Samsung's "vanilla" At $250 off list, theis currently cheaper than Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy S26 , and while you could argue that the Google Tensor G5 processor is no match for the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the more affordable of these two handsets very clearly holds the advantage in the camera capabilities, memory, battery life, charging speeds, and screen quality departments.





Yes, I believe the Pixel 10 Pro is the overall smarter buy... as long as you don't mind its much chunkier figure.

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