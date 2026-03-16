Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

A $200 discount makes the Pixel 10 Pro even easier to recommend

The phone ranks among the best on the market, so you definitely don't want to miss out!

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A person holding a Pixel 10 Pro.
Pixel 10 Pro shown in hand | Image by PhoneArena

I just stumbled upon a sweet deal on the Pixel 10 Pro that I think will make every Pixel fan want one, regardless of whether they’re currently in the market for a new top-tier phone or just casually browsing the latest tech news.

The offer is available on Amazon and is for the 128GB model, which is selling for $200 off its price. And that, my friend, lets you treat yourself to a true Pro-grade smartphone for just south of $800. Furthermore, all three color options — Moonstone, Obsidian, and Porcelain — are available at this same price cut, allowing you to score massive savings regardless of the paint job you decide to go for.

Pixel 10 Pro: Save $200 on Amazon!

$200 off (20%)
You can now snag the Pixel 10 Pro for $200 off on Amazon. That means the 128GB model will set you back less than $800, which is a bargain price for all the value this bad boy brings to the table. Between its top-tier performance, incredible camera system, and gorgeous display, it's just unmissable, so save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon

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You truly get a lot of bang for your buck here. Boasting Google’s latest Tensor G5 silicon coupled with 16GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to tackle any task you throw its way, whether that’s demanding multitasking or a heavy game.

Sure, the raw power from the Tensor platform may still be a bit behind what you get on Snapdragon-powered phones like the Galaxy S26, but the Pixel's strength has never been sheer horsepower; it's their incredible camera capabilities. And this handsome fella definitely doesn’t disappoint in this regard. Equipped with a 50MP main camera, 48MP telephoto snapper, and 48MP ultrawide unit, it takes stunning photos with deep colors—exactly what you’d expect from a high-end phone. It can also record videos in 8K, so you’ll capture every moment in breathtaking quality, whether you’re taking a still or recording a reel.

Factor in the equally impressive 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2856 x 1280 resolution, support for HDR content, and peak brightness of 3,300 nits, and I think you get the picture of why the Pixel 10 Pro is unmissable at its current price on Amazon. So, don’t miss out—get yours for much less than usual now!
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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